Arab Radio: Congressional races examined in California 50th and Illinois 3rd

#ArabRadio Wednesday Oct. 21, “The Ray Hanania Show” on WNZK AM 690 US Arab Radio Network, sponsored by the Arab News Newspaper, will feature a close look at how Arab Americans might vote in the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election.

Detroit at WNZK AM 690 Radio or online at Listen live inor online at www.Facebook.com/TheArabNews (7 AM Chicago, 8 AM Detroit, Ohio and Windsor Canada, 1 PM in London, 3 PM in Riyadh and Jerusalem, and 4 PM in Dubai)