Arab Radio: Congressional races examined in California 50th and Illinois 3rd
The Ray Hanania Show on WNZK AM 690 Radio on the US Arab Radio Network and simulcast live on the Arab News Newspaper Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/TheArabNews will feature two guests who Will examine the role of Arab American voters in the President Battle between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, and in two key congressional races the 50th California Congressional battle between Darrell Issa and Ammar Campa-Najjar, and the 3rd Illinois Congressional candidacy of Marie Newman who unseated a long time Conservative Democrat Dan Lipinski
#ArabRadio Wednesday Oct. 21, “The Ray Hanania Show” on WNZK AM 690 US Arab Radio Network, sponsored by the Arab News Newspaper, will feature a close look at how Arab Americans might vote in the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election.
Listen live in Detroit at WNZK AM 690 Radio or online at www.Facebook.com/TheArabNews (7 AM Chicago, 8 AM Detroit, Ohio and Windsor Canada, 1 PM in London, 3 PM in Riyadh and Jerusalem, and 4 PM in Dubai)
Joining Hanania @rayhanania during the first segment (8-8:30 AM EST) is Shadin Maali, @ShadinMaali the campaign chairwoman and spokesperson for #MarieNewman who won the Democratic nomination for Congress in the 3rd District, which has the 8th largest Arab American population in U.S. Congressional Districts.
Maali will discuss how Newman defeated longtime conservative Democrat Dan Lipinski and how Arab Americans played a significant role in that victory.
During the second segment (8:30-9 AM EST), Hanania’s guest will be political consultant Jeff Davis of #VictoryMedia Consultants which manages election campaigns and election marketing and advertising campaigns for candidates across the country.
Davis @jddavis33 will discuss the potential election outcomes in the @RealDonaldTrump @JoeBiden race, and also contests for Congress in California between Arab Americans Darrel Issa @DarrellIssa and Ammar Campa-Najjar @ACampaNajjar to discuss the all-Arab #USElection congressional contest in the 50th District.
They will also look at data showing how Arab Americans living in four key “Battleground states” might impact the election and swing the votes to Joe Biden away from President Donald Trump. Those states are Michigan, Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Tune live at WNZK AM 690 radio in Michigan and Ohio, or watch and listen live online at www.Facebook.com/theArabNews.
