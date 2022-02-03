SHARE ...





















AHRC Joins the Nation In Recognizing Black History Month

By Imad Hamad

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins the nation in recognizing and celebrating February as Black History Month.

This month serves as an opportunity to learn about and highlight the rich contributions and accomplishments of African Americans.

These contributions enrich our society and help make it a better place for all.

Black History Month comes amidst tough challenges facing the nation such as the rise of acts of hate, hate crimes, racism, extremism, violence, mass shootings and acts of domestic terror.

While we celebrate this month, we should not ignore the ongoing challenges African Americans face.

There is the issue of police use of force as well as hate crimes. The recent bomb threats against HBCU’s are a reminder of the work still needed.

“African American History is American history,” said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. “We should celebrate the achievements without forgetting the ongoing challenges African Americans face and the need to work together as a society to overcome them,” concluded Hamad.

AHRC Delegation Visits Honorable Brenda Jones to Thank Her for The “ALL Cultures” Award presented to AHRC Executive Director Imad Hamad:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) expresses its appreciation to the Hon. Brenda Jones, Detroit City Council President, who surprised all by presenting the Spirit of Detroit Award “ All Cultures” Award to Mr. Imad Hamad, AHRC executive director for his tireless efforts and devotion to building bridges with all communities in Michigan. The Award was presented during the AHRC Annual Spirit of Humanity Award held on Dec 2, 2021. The Award was dated November 29, 2021.

During her presentation, Ms. Jones saluted AHRC’s leadership and vital role, services and work on behalf of human rights locally, nationally and internationally. Ms. Jones noted that this was the first and the only award given as the “ALL Culture Award” to anyone in the Greater Detroit area.

Recently, AHRC members met with Ms. Jones to thank her for this honor. Ms. Jones retired from the Detroit City Council as of December 2021 and decided not to run again.

“We appreciate Ms. Jones’s strong support of AHRC over years,” said Dr. Saleh Muslah, AHRC Board President.

“Ms. Jones served the Greater Detroit area with great integrity. She was a great public servant,” said Mr. Bandar Bawazir, AHRC Board Member. “We wish her a pleasant retirement,” concluded Mr. Bawazir.

AHRC Mission:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC) is dedicated to defending and protecting human rights as outlined in the U.S. Constitution and the United Nations 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The AHRC was formed to protect these rights and advocate for anyone whose rights are being violated or denied. To that end, the AHRC will build a tenacious, objective, and carefully guided advocacy program that will serve to defend individual human rights, whenever and wherever they are being infringed upon

AHRC News & Views

Media & Information: (313) 9143251 or via email at: Info@ahrcusa.org

NGO in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations

