Member of Iran’s Parliament in Exile Ali Safavi to guest on “The Ray Hanania Radio Show”

Member of Iran’s Parliament in Exile will assess the impact of the November 3 Presidential election on the campaign to replace Iran’s religious dictatorship with Democratic institutions on The Ray Hanania Show on Live Detroit Radio Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. The US is pursuing sanctions to force Iran to abandon its support of terrorism and violence. Ali Safavi will discuss progress to bring Democracy to the people of Iran

Ali Safavi, a member of Iran’s Parliament in Exile will be the guest Wednesday Oct. 14, 2020 on “The Ray Hanania Show” on WNZL AM 690 Detroit Radio to discuss how America must confront Iran’s tyrannical government.

The weekly radio show focuses each week on American election and political issues and is sponsored by the Arab News Newspaper, the Middle East’s leading English-language newspaper.

Safavi and Hanania will discuss how the upcoming American General Elections on Nov. 3, 2020 will impact the campaign to bring regime change to Iran’s Ayatollah-run dictatorship and replace it with a Democratic government. What are the challenges? Have the current sanctions worked? Should there be more sanctions?

Safavi is a member of Iran’s Parliament in Exile, National Council of Resistance of Iran. A sociologist by career, Safavi studied and taught at UCLA, California State University Los Angeles and University of Michigan from 1972 until 1981. He was an activist during the anti-Shah student movement in the 1970s in the United States.

“The Ray Hanania show” is broadcast live on Detroit radio WNZK AM 690 on the US Arab Radio Network every Wednesday through November and on the 2nd Friday of every month. It is hosted by Ray Hanania, an award-winning former Chicago City Hall reporter and columnist who currently writes on Middle East issues as the U.S. Special Correspondent for the Arab News Newspaper.

In addition to being heard live at 8 AM EST in Great Detroit, Ohio and Canada (7 AM in Chicago CST, 1 PM in London, 3 PM in Riyadh and Jerusalem, and 4 PM in Dubai), the radio show is stream live on the Arab News Facebook Page at

www.Facebook.com/TheArabNews

You can also hear the radio show broadcast live by visiting the US Arab Radio Network link online at:

www.arabradio.us/live

The Arab News Newspaper is the Middle East’s leading English language print newspaper with editions in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Japan, Pakistan, France and bureaus in London, New York and Chicago. Read their news stories, profiles and Op-Eds at www.ArabNews.com.

The US Arab Radio Network was founded in 2005 by journalist Laila Alhusini and is a staple of news and information for Arab Americans. It is the only Arab American radio show broadcast on a daily basis Monday through Friday.

For more information on The Ray Hanania Show visit the Arab News Newspaper’s US Election coverage page at

www.ArabNews.com/US2020Election

Visit the website of the National Council of Resistance of Iran online at:

www.ncr-iran.org/en/

