SHARE ...





















AHRC Hosted Law Enforcement-Community Leaders Zoom Session

Consistent with AHRC’s continued engagement efforts with law enforcement, on June 10, 2021, AHRC organized another successful round of discussion in partnership with the American Citizens for Justice (ACJ).

From the government side participants included: Philip Menna Captain, MSP Tri-County, and F/Lt. Jennifer Johnson, MSP Metro South Post Commander, Second District, Chad Baugh, Chief Canton Public Safety, Frank A. Nastasi, Chief of Police Troy and FBI- Detroit Field office Team and ICE- DHS Team.

All community leaders and law enforcement agencies recognize that mass-shootings and other forms of violence are the concern of all the stakeholders. Violence is the concern of all those affected by it. We understand that there are no easy solutions. This is a threat against all of us and it’s not limited to any particular segment of our society. It’s about all of us and all of us are required to face it together.

In a free society, law enforcement is largely limited to dealing with violence after it takes place. It is society’s task, in partnership with law enforcement, to come up with solutions that deal with the problem at the root. It’s a tough reality that domestic terrorism, acts of hate, mass-shootings and extremism are going to live with us and we have to be vigilant.

There is no magic solution. We know that our law enforcement is sparing no effort in carrying out its mandate for providing security. As members of the civil society, we see enhancing and advancing education, awareness and training as key to the process.

“It is frustrating to live in this vicious cycle of violence and condemnation of violence,” said Imad Hamad, AHRC executive director. “We believe that civil society-law enforcement engagement is vital to building trust and finding solutions,” added Hamad.

Save the date: AHRC “Spirit of Humanity” Gala 2021

The American Human rights Council (AHRC-USA) is pleased to announce its annual AHRC “Spirit of Humanity” Awards Gala that will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19 pandemic crisis, the gala’s location, program and details will be released and announced in the future.

Help AHRC Protect Human Rights:

These are challenging times. It is our common humanity that we are determined to protect. To donate, please visit: www.ahrcusa.org for safe & secured donation

SHARE ...



















