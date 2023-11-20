SHARE ...

On World Children’s Day, Israel has turned Gaza into a Graveyard for Children:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins the world’s peace-loving community in recognizing the World’s Children Day that falls annually on November 20.

The World Children’s Day is an occasion to commemorate the Declaration of the Rights of the Child that was adopted by the UN General Assembly on 20 November 1959. This year’s theme is “For every child, every right.”

In the United States, Children’s Day is observed on the second Sunday of June annually.

This year’s World Children’s Day falls amidst a world that is afflicted with wars, conflicts, climate change disasters, hunger, poverty, and hunger. Millions of children are being deprived of their basic rights.

The very idea of human rights is that a child’s worth is not determined by race, religion, nationality, geographic location, or political agendas.

This year’s World Children Day comes with Israel having killed so far in its genocide on Gaza 6,000 children. This is an astounding number given the length of the war. The numbers are expected to double as many children are feared buried under the rubble.

Palestinian children’s lives in Gaza are equal to the lives of the children of Ukraine or any other place on earth. Beside the huge toll of the Israeli war crimes committed against the children of Gaza, Israel continues to imprison hundreds of Palestinian children. This injustice is enabled by the Biden administration’s unlimited support of Israel.

The United Nations reported that five Palestinian children are killed by the Israeli killing machine every 1 hour. The Gaza population is two million and two hundred thousand people. Israel has killed more than 11,000 Palestinians so far. And the war is open ended.

The most precious human right is the right to life. Israel is denying thousands of Palestinian children this basic right. There are more than a million Gazan children that Israel has denied the most basic human rights including the right to a safe environment and the right to have their basic needs such as food, medicine, water, and shelter met. This is an outrage.

The UN and other international agencies have raised alarm over the catastrophic situation in Gaza. Millions around the world are protesting the Israeli genocide on Gaza. The situation is particularly horrible for the children. But the callously misguided Biden administration has stubbornly refused to call for a cease fire. Instead of standing with the UN and human rights organizations, the Biden administration chose to be on the side of the Israeli government of blatant racists and far-right Netanyahu, Ben Gvir, Smotrich and Eliyahu.

We call on the Biden administration to stop its unlimited support of the racist and genocidal government of Israel and to call for an immediate cease fire. It is not too late to prevent the killing of more Palestinian children.

For more information regarding the World Children’s Day, visit:

https://www.unicef.org/child-rights-convention

https://www.un.org/en/observances/world-childrens-day

####

Support AHRC Today:

We need your support to continue to do our work. AHRC calls upon all peace-loving people to donate to AHRC. No amount is too small, and every donation is appreciated.

Please donate today via AHRC Website (www.ahrcusa.org). It is safe and secured by PayPal.

###

AHRC Mission:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC) is dedicated to defending and protecting human rights as outlined in the U.S. Constitution and the United Nations 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The AHRC was formed to protect these rights and advocate for anyone whose rights are being violated or denied. To that end, the AHRC will build a tenacious, objective, and carefully guided advocacy program that will serve to defend individual human rights, whenever and wherever they are being infringed upon