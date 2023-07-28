SHARE ...

The Imperative for National Reconciliation in Sudan

By Magdi Mofadal

Recently, efforts have intensified to stop the conflict in Sudan, that started on the 15th of April 2023, with the aborted coup d’état by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). No one knows when and how this conflict will end, but one thing is certain. Sudan is in a crying need for a comprehensive and inclusive national healing, reconciliation, and justice process after this devastating conflict.

This article tries to shed some light on the importance of national reconciliation in Sudan for the country’s national unity, stability, and democracy.

Why national reconciliation and nation building?

Firstly, as General Carl von Clausewitz put it” when two mass armies clash with each other, it is primordial violence, hatred, and enmity”.

This is exactly what has been happening in Sudan since April between the Sudanese Armed Forces and RSF. The appalling atrocities committed in this conflict; the unmeasurable and unprecedented destruction; and the high level of political and societal polarization involved reopened deep historical wounds, in the nation’s social fabric, that have not been fully healed.

Secondly, this conflict received extremely wide coverage by the social media. Those who have not experienced the horrors of war personally, have witnessed and confronted them through appalling videos and photos.

Thirdly, prior to April 2023, intercommunal violence reached alarming levels in Kassala, Res Sea, West Darfur, and Blue Nile states. It resulted in the death of hundreds of civilians and widespread destruction of properties.

Fourthly, different social media platforms have been widely used to propagate hate speech, intolerance, and stereotyping, which, combined with high illiteracy rates, represent a ticking time bomb.

Fifthly, the impact of previous conflicts on national unity cannot be overestimated. They have been marked by grave human rights violations and atrocities, and left millions internally displaced or refugees. They weakened the social fabric and exacerbated tensions among different communities. They also caused extensive destruction of infrastructure, drained the country’s limited resources, deterred investors, poisoned the country’s relations with the international community, and contributed to weakening the state institutions. Unfortunately, no credible national reconciliation processes have been attempted after these conflicts.

Sixthly, Sudan has been plagued by political instability since independence. This did not help in developing and effectively implementing a comprehensive and coherent nation-building strategy.

Seventhly, the prolonged economic crisis and high level of employment in a country, where youth represent about 70% of the country’s population, is a nightmare for policy makers. Unemployed desperate youth can be mobilized easily for any case against “the other”. On the other hand, the current political climate is characterized by high levels of political fragmentation and polarization, weakness of political parties, and the absence of unifying charismatic leaders. This creates a ripe atmosphere for shallowness in political discourse and weakening of national sentiments.

Eighthly, regional developmental disparities further complicate matters in Sudan. Some sections of society feel that the state resources are not distributed fairly among the different regions of the nation.

Ninthly, the current borders of Sudan were established in the nineteenth century. Before that, most of the tribes were segregated into smaller ethnic communities and regions with little interaction with one another. Like most African countries, these borders left some communities divided in two or more countries. For some, their kins across the border are closer to them than their national neighbours from a different ethnic community. In this respect, foreign interference from some regional and international circles helped in weakening national sentiments.

Tenthly, there are not enough reliable transport and communications networks to link the various regions of the vast nation. As the third largest country in Africa, Sudan’s territory is slightly less than France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK combined. This in turn limited interaction among different communities and left some living only with perceptions about their brethren in the country.

The road to national reconciliation

All these factors together hindered the strengthening of national unity in the country and left it in a state of constant conflicts. They have contributed to elevating primary allegiance to tribes and/or regions to allegiance to the state, which is a relatively new idea to many.

Therefore, it is evident that reconciliation and healing of deep-rooted wounds are imperative for sustaining peace, stability, and a smooth transition to democracy in Sudan. To secure a healthy future, it is essential to address the abhorrent atrocities committed in the current conflict and those left from past ones. It must be part and parcel of any future political settlement. National reconciliation will have a very positive impact on the peace process in South Kordofan, Blue Nile and Darfur as well on peace building and sustaining peace throughout the country.

It is hoped that the Sudanese stakeholders, with regional and international support, will develop and successfully implement a suitable comprehensive and inclusive national healing, reconciliation, and justice process to address the challenges outlined above. It will be much wiser if this national reconciliation process becomes one of the pillars of the post-conflict transitional period and precedes the long-awaited general elections.

The lessons learned from the experiences of South Africa, after the fall of the Apartheid regime, and Rwanda, after the 1994 genocide, can help us in this crucial process. National reconciliation alongside a substantial economic support package, serve are the cornerstones of the country’s recovery plan. Without them, rescuing the nation from its current tribulation will be impossible mission and a true nightmare.

(Magdi Mofadal is the ambassador of Sudan to Austria. The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the writer. Reach him at magdimofadal2011@gmail.com.)