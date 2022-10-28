Assyrian American GOP issues endorsements in Nov, 8, 2022 elections

Assyrian American GOP group endorses candidates in Illinois

Posted on By rayhanania
Assyrian American GOP group endorses candidates in Illinois

In Illinois, where dead people vote, you have no excuse not to vote. – Lt. Col Sargis Sangari (Ret)

Senator Darren Bailey: GOP Nominee for IL Governor, & SB2900, New Paradigms w/Sargis Sangari EP #111, on New Paradigms with Sargis Sangari, Episode #111, Illinois State Senator Darren Bailey, The Republican Nominee for Illinois Governor, joined me to discuss the issues and topics of interest for Illinois voters.

We also discussed the status of IL SB2900, which was introduced on 18 MAY 21 by Senator Bailey, in designating 7 August of each year as The Assyrian Martyrs Day.

I also ask Senator Bailey to explain how a Republican governor can have the power to clean up corruption in Illinois when the Democratic machine controls nearly every facet of life in Chicago with policies buried in the corrupt Democracy bureaucracy for half a century.

Senator Bailey also addressed my question about why Illinois is having problems managing the crime issue, especially in Chicago. His short answer was that the two sides of the aisle are not talking.
Senator Bailey also expanded on what his administration would do on his first day in office. He addressed the pension issues, and I highlighted that most of those issues are tied to Wall St. Pension Investment companies who choose investments based on benefits for companies in China that the CCP leads.

Join me for this first part of a two-part interview with Senator Bailey.

Senator Darren Bailey: GOP Nominee for IL Governor, & SB2900, New Paradigms w/Sargis Sangari EP #111

Related Article:

Republican Bailey, Illinois Gov. Pritzker in Toss-Up Race: Poll

Assyrian GOP
We, the Assyrian community of the United States, fully realizing our responsibility to our community, to our State, to our Country, and associate ourselves for the following purposes:To uphold, honor and defend the constitution of the United States of America; to preserve the goals of freedom and justice for all and abide by the rules governing our country; to create an atmosphere among Assyrians to preserve our national interest through Republican Party.  In addition, we will dedicate ourselves to the purpose of assisting Republican candidates in the election towards which we must all work together with no expectation of reward.

The Assyrian American National Republican Coalition known as has been officially approved and recognized by the Illinois Republican State Central Committee on August 16, 2007.

Assyrian American National Republican Coalition has adopted “Assyrian GOP” as its assumed name and registered it with the Secretary of State of Illinois.

Lt Col Sargis Sangari for Congress

Lt Colonel (R) Sargis Sangari
Iranian born – Retired U.S. Army

  • CEO and Founder, Near East Center for Strategic Engagement
  • Retired US Army Colonel who saw extensive combat in the Middle East as a Special Operations Forces soldier.
  • Expertise in Middle East Military Strategies

Afghanistan | N & S Korea | Iraq | Saudi Arabia | Assyrian Persecution
Middle East Foreign Policy | Turkey | Syria | Iran | Russia | China 

Topics: Military strategy, Middle East Foreign Policy, Middle East, Assyrians in Iraq & Syria.

Media Contact: Jackie@TruthPR.com or 662-259-0988

US Army ​Lt​. Col​. (ret.) Sargis Sangari with six years of combat deployment in the Mid East

​CEO of The Near East Center for Strategic Engagement LLC​ – Academic and operationalized policy studies/research institution and think tank

​Founder of the United Assyrian Appeal​

Diplomatic status in Kuwait as Director of Host Nation Affairs

Ravens Challenge ASEAN trainer and adviser – Trains and advises the various global military EOD and SWAT participating units on EOD, CIED, CWMD, and Counter-Terrorism training, collaboration, and information exchange processes among military, police, academia, and private agencies.

Awarded Combat Action Badge

Conducted 670 Key Leader & Tribal Leader Insurgency Operations

Author of 3 Major Policy Papers on Special Operation Forces – used as guidelines in Civil Engagement in Iraq

Conducted over 7000 Humanitarian Missions

Sangari Planned, Researched and Executed the reception & integration of U.S Military personnel for U.S. Army laying the ground work for operations in Afghanistan.

Analysis and Designs for training affecting all civil affairs.

 

Leave a Reply