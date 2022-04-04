SHARE ...

AHRC’s Annual “Spirit of Humanity” Awards and Dinner Gala Scheduled for October 27, 2022

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) is pleased to announce that its annual “Spirit of Humanity” Awards & Dinner Gala will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. The Gala will be held at the Fairlane Banquet Hall in Dearborn. AHRC urges its friends and supporters to mark the date and not to miss this year’s in-person Gala.

Due to the Covid pandemic, AHRC held its galas virtually for the past two years. AHRC is excited that this year’s Gala will be held in person. AHRC will continue to be mindful of the health and wellbeing of its guests, supporters and audience during the Gala.

The past two years were exceptional to AHRC and to all other organizations. AHRC hopes that this year will be a better year for all humanity. In this spirit AHRC is eager to hold another memorable gala this year celebrating human rights and recognizing partners who help it advance its mission.

AHRC welcomes any suggestions related to this year’s awardees. AHRC Awardees are not limited to Michigan. It has been AHRC’s tradition to recognize local, national, and international partners and humanitarians.

AHRC appeals to all, and especially its long-time supporters to make an early pledge and sponsor the Gala this year. Making an early sponsorship helps AHRC better plan this year’s event.

AHRC promises a remarkable event. The cause of human rights is our cause together. Without the ongoing generous support of valued donors and friends, AHRC would not have been able to sustain its work through the years.

We appreciate our friends, supporters and donors. We are confident that the AHRC upcoming Gala on Thursday, October 27, 2022, will be another success.

AHRC will release further information regarding the Gala and its program’s details as we move forward.

“We are beyond excited about holding our gala as an in-person event,” said Dr. Saleh Muslah, AHRC Board President. “AHRC is a big family of volunteers, friends, supporters, donors and partners,” continued Dr. Muslah.

“This in-person gala is vital to sustaining the personal connection, advancing our human rights awareness and promotion mission, and raising funds that sustain our work,” said, Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director.

For more information, reservations and to become a valued supporter and sponsor, please contact AHRC at info@ahrcusa.org or by calling (313) 914-3252.

