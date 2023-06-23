SHARE ...

AHRC Salutes All Who Made the Muhammad Ali Park in Detroit a Reality

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) congratulates the citizens of Detroit on the new addition to the usable green space in Detroit. ICD (Islamic Center of Detroit) spearheaded the project with esteemed partners and donors to have Belton-Mark Twain Park renovated and renamed Muhammad Ali Park.

This is the second public park that is named after the legend Muhammad Ali across the nation, The purpose of renaming the park after the Muhammad Ali is to celebrate his life and legacy.

The ICD renovated, remodeled, and upgraded the park that all Detroiters of all backgrounds can enjoy with all amenities that one finds in other family-oriented parks. New services were added to the park, a children’s playground, a basketball court, a running and walking track, a soccer field, and a picnic area.

The grand opening ceremony and special ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, June 21 at 12:00 p.m., hosting H.E. Mr. Meshal Bin Hamad Al Thani, Ambassador of Qatar to the US; Mayor Mike Duggan, Detroit; Mayor Abdallah Hammoud, Dearborn; Mayor Amir Ghalib, Hamtramck; Eric Sabree, Wayne County Treasurer; and a number of civic and religious leaders.

A dinner was held a day before the grand ceremony honoring H. E. Meshaal Bin Hamad Al Thani in appreciation of the generous support of the people of Qatar. Indeed, the generous and gracious support of the people of Qatar was critical in making the vision a reality.

“ICD hopes the Muhammad Ali Park will be a safe community park for all to use and to foster inspiration for coming generations,” said Sufian Nabhan, ICD Executive Director.

“The ICD adopted the City of Detroit-owned Park, generated funds by collaborating with the City of Detroit, the Embassy of Qatar, Wayne County, and generous donors from our community to develop a state-of-the-art family park that all Detroiters can enjoy,” continued Mr. Nabhan. “We are thankful to all who made this dream a reality,’ concluded Nabhan.

“While ICD had the vision and spearheaded the effort, there are many to thank for making the vision a reality,” said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. “The community at large is especially grateful to the state and people of Qatar for their generous contribution to this landmark project,” continued Hamad.

“While Qatar is a small state on the map, it leaves a giant footprint in the world, including in the US,” added Hamad.

