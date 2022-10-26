SHARE ...

AHRC’s 2022 Spirit of Humanity Gala a Great Success

On Friday 21, 2022, close to seven hundred guests of a truly diverse make-up reflecting the American mosaic of color, race and faith attended AHRC’s annual “Spirit of Humanity” Awards & Dinner Gala in Dearborn.

This year’s gala was held in- person after two years of virtual galas. The gala started with welcoming comments by Mr. Josh Landen, FOX TV News Anchor; Abdullah Hammoud, Mayor of Dearborn and Todd Bettison, Deputy Mayor of Detroit. Artist Sharon Love performed the US national anthem and America the beautiful.

AHRC extends its heartfelt appreciation to all who supported and joined this year’s gala. This year’s proud sponsors and guests sent a clear signal that their commitment to human rights is unwavering under all circumstances. AHRC salutes and commends all the attendees. Attendees included elected officials, officials from government agencies and law enforcement agencies, including the Canadian Border Security Agency (CBSA), members of the bench, community leaders and business sectors.

The audience heard the gala’s inspirational and motivational remarks by Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of NAACP of Detroit, Chief Judge Sean F. Cox, US District Court, Eastern District and Victoria Harris, Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Washtenaw County. Justice Richard Bernstein of the Michigan Supreme Court delivered a special message.

The AHRC gala was an opportunity for AHRC to recognize few distinguished leaders and organizations for their selfless work and dedication to serving humanity. The spirit of Humanity Awards was presented to Mr. Ahmed Saber, Founder & CEO, Education Management & Networks, Inc. “EMAN”, for being a Trailblazer in Education; Ms. SHARIFAH SHAKIRAH Founder & Director of Rohingya Women Development Network (RWDN), for her leadership advocating for plight of Rohingya refugee rights and empowering women; The Water Board Coalition and WE the People of Detroit for championing the justice for water rights. In addition, AHRC presented its Community Sport- Distinguished Community Service Award to Ms. Faye Awada, social worker and Founder of UIS.

During the program AHRC and the audience commemorated two friends of AHRC who have passed away: Rep. Isaac Robinson and Benny Napoleon. Rep. Robinson was a founding member of AHRC. State Representative Brenda Carter presented Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director, with State of Michigan Tribute in loving memory of Rep Isaac Robinson. State Representative Shri Thanedar (District-3) presented Mr. Hamad and AHRC with the great seal of the State of Michigan acknowledging AHRC’s services and advocacy on behalf of human rights, justice, and equality for all Americans.

AHRC thanks all those who attended for their friendship and support. We promise to continue together to advance the cause of human rights nationally and internationally.

“We are deeply gratified by the strong turnout,” said Dr. Saleh Muslah, AHRC Board President. “We appreciate the support that makes our work possible,” concluded Muslah.

“We are delighted and gratified that our guests enjoyed the Gala,” said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. “The Gala is our signature annual event and is a lot of work for us,” added Hamad. “We appreciate the overwhelming outpouring of support and compliments for AHRC and our event,” concluded Hamad.