Interlink 2022 Cookbooks Make the Best Holiday Gifts

As the holiday season approaches, I am excited to share with you our latest crop of international cookbooks from award-winning chefs, which have already received amazing pre-publication reviews.

From Lebanese cuisine to Ukrainian, Chinese, Jamaican, African, Indian, Iranian, Tibetan and more—we have you covered.

At Interlink, we explore the connection between food and identity, and the complex and evolving roles food stories can play—practical, emotional, and political.

These themes are beautifully evident in our new season cookbooks, which explore family, culture, history, and community, through the lens of vibrant and delicious recipes.

Please order early to guarantee you’ll get the cookbooks that you would like to gift. I am sure you’re aware of the supply chain disruptions the book industry is facing. We have tried our hardest to hedge against such delays and have successfully managed to get all our fall 2022 books in our warehouse. The big problem we will face, however, is when we run out of the present stock. Reprints are taking so long now and we won’t be able to replenish stock until next year.

Forever Beirut: Recipes and Stories from the Heart of Lebanon

LIBRARY JOURNAL BEST BOOK OF 2022

One of my all-time favorite cookbooks, this book is written and photographed with a lot of heart. It also includes a moving foreword by Chef Jose Andres. Publishers Weekly called it: “A delicious dive into Lebanese cooking and history, this is sure to be an instant classic.”

“[T]his ode to Lebanon provides a glimpse into the country and its famous cuisine … One hundred classic recipes are delivered with history and personal narratives, which are a pleasure to read and work perfectly with the visual story … Recommended ….”

— Library Journal

Salamati: Recipes and Stories from Iran to the Other Side of the World

This stunning cookbook is a heart-warming story of resilience, homesickness, and good Persian cooking in 70 accessible recipes.

“In this satisfying debut, chef Allahyari weaves together personal and culinary history with recipes that call forth the flavors of his native Tehran … Persian food’s zesty and herbaceous traits show in solid recipes … Endearing head notes continue the thread of personal connection and also drop in cultural tidbits … The result is a fresh and heartfelt take on a storied cuisine with enduring appeal.”

— Publishers Weekly

Home Food: 100 Recipes to Comfort and Connect

THRILLIST MOST EXCITING COOKBOOKS TO LOOK OUT FOR THIS FALL

In addition to writing this deeply personal cookbook, Olia Hercules is also credited with the launch of #CookForUkraine campaign that raised funds for humanitarian relief for Ukrainian refugees. Here she shares with us 100 comforting recipes that can unite us no matter where we are from and where we end up.

“Hercules’ very honest, very human confessions and personal stories are endearing, and they engender trust in her recipes and with her as a person. Even if you don’t cook any of the 100 dishes offered in Home Food, the book is worth owning for its profound insights into small things that have great meaning in life ….”

— New York Journal of Books

Chinese-ish: Home Cooking Not Quite Authentic, 100% Delicious

This gorgeous and whimsical cookbook celebrates the blending of cultures and identity through food, with a bounty of Chinese-influenced dishes from all over South-East Asia.

“This unique and beautifully illustrated cookbook offers a combination of cuisines spanning Southeast Asia that reflect the authors’ immigrant heritage … They also include anecdotes throughout the book to give readers insight into their lives and the meaning of the food they detail … Kaul and Hu have written an excellent introduction to Chinese and Southeast Asian cuisine ….”

— Library Journal (starred review)

Gennaro’s Limoni: Vibrant Italian Recipes Celebrating the Lemon

Ask a foodie about the Amalfi Coast and lemons immediately spring to mind. This cookbook is Gennaro Contaldo’s love letter to his Amalfi Coast home. Publishers Weekly praised it as follows: “Contaldo digs into the area’s flavor in a collection as bright and cheerful as its subject … Whether codifying the 17-day process for crafting limoncello or explaining how friends at a hometown pastry shop candy citrus peel, Contaldo evokes joy.”

“Prolific cookbook author Gennaro … gathers 70-plus dishes from friends, family, and his own creations that feature lemon in a variety of ways, from sauces to main ingredients … All feature great color photographs, personal introductions, and, when needed, step-by-step, illustrated directions. A bonus is Contaldo’s outline of the three uses of lemons: for cleaning, as medicine, and in recipes.” —Booklist

Motherland: A Jamaican Cookbook

A brilliant cookbook charting 500 years of influence on the vibrant cuisine of Jamaica, written by acclaimed food writer Melissa Thompson. In it, Thompson takes us on a journey to this Caribbean jewel through 80 recipes.

“A masterful work and a must for any lover of the food of Jamaica and the Caribbean region or simply anyone who loves good food … In Motherland Melissa Thompson gives us … a vivid history of the country and of her connections to it … Alongside the mouth-watering recipes, there’s family history and anecdotes and a glossary to aid novices.”

— Jessica B. Harris, culinary historian and author of High on the Hog

Provence: The Cookbook

Caroline Rimbert Craig’s love story with the food and flavors of Southern France is shared through over 100 simple recipes passed to her from generations of family who have farmed, foraged, and cooked there.

“Forget the elaborate preparations so often associated with French cuisine. Provence native Craig shows how the simple love of olive oil and garlic, infused in ingredients like eggplant and tomatoes, reduces time in the kitchen to a half hour or less. Color photographs of the south of France, by themselves, beckon; coupled with the 100-plus recipes and Craig’s memorable family stories this collective will rank among reader favorites.”

— Booklist

Salt & Time: Recipes from a Russian Kitchen (new in paperback)

Just released in paperback, this award-winning cookbook will transform perceptions of the food of the former Soviet Union, and especially Siberia—the crossroads of Eastern European and Central Asian cuisine—with 100 inviting recipes adapted for modern tastes and Western kitchens.

“Timoshkina corrects the misperceptions of her homeland’s food. She sets out to demonstrate that Russian cuisine, combined with foods from the Ukraine, Central Asia, and other lands, is far more than caviar and blinis… Well-composed color photographs and layouts give this book a true flavor, while narrative-like instructions welcome all into a new look at a very old world.”

— Booklist, starred review

Palestine on a Plate: Memories from My Mother’s Kitchen (new flexi-bound edition)

New in a flexi-bound edition, this cookbook is a celebration of real Palestinian food. Colorful, stunning photography evoking the vibrancy and romance of the country will bring Palestine into your home and make you fall in love with this wonderful way to cook and enjoy food.

“The food of Palestine is mouth-watering and colorful. This treasure-trove of a book shows it at its best.” — Sami Tamimi, author of Falastin

Ammu: Indian Home Cooking to Nourish Your Soul

FOOD & WINE, BEST COOKBOOKS FOR 2022

A new heart-warming cookbook of comforting aromatic Indian flavors from the star of Netflix’s Chef’s Table and one of the world’s most prominent female chefs.

“This book mirrors the author’s cooking journey … personal and intimate, gentle and full of love … Recipes are stunningly photographed, and well-written, paying attention to minute yet essential details … There are dishes for special occasions as well as casual meals. The book is a beautiful tribute, like an autobiography of the author’s relationship with her mother, built around recipes. Reading it and cooking from it are both a delight.”

— San Francisco Book Review

Saka Saka: Adventures in African Cooking: South of the Sahara

WINNER OF MGIP BEST COOKBOOK OF THE YEAR

Africa has a rich culinary heritage and a formidable wealth of produce and recipes with varied cuisines and flavors. In her debut cookbook, Anto Cocagne—Chef Anto—takes us on a unique food journey and introduces us to the best pan-African recipes from Gabon, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Senegal, Congo, and beyond.

“An adventure through sub-Saharan Africa. Named after a cassava leaf dish, this book combines recipes, portraits, and interviews that introduce African cuisine to the global consumer … With all the love that the continent has to offer this book is a must for cooking collections.”

— Booklist, starred review