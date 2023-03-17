SHARE ...

Arab Democrats endorse Rafferty and Bonnar in Orland Fire District race

The Arab American Democratic Club released its official endorsements for the April 4, 2023 elections including in the Orland Fire Protection District which includes Orland park, Orland Hills and parts of unincorporated Orland.

The AADC has endorsed Matthew G. Rafferty and William Bonnar Jr., because of their extensive experience as First Responders.

“We are very proud to have the endorsement of the leading Arab American organization in the Southwest Suburbs,” said Bonnar.

Rafferty added, “We are honored to have their support.”

Bonnar and Rafferty noted that between them, they have at least 76 years of professional experience as First Responders, more than the experience of all of the other candidates running in the election combined.

Rafferty has worked 32 years Cook County Sheriff’s Police, retired as a deputy chief. Now Director of Campus Safety and Security at the University of Chicago. Click here for Rafferty’s campaign bio at the Orland Park Patch.

Bonnar worked as a fire chief for more than 45 years, including at the Orland FIre Protection District. Click here for Bonnar’s campaign bio at the Patch Park Patch.

“Our endorsements are based on determining who are the best candidates to hold public office and who will be most responsive to the Arab American community, Muslims and Christians, and in Orland Park we believe those candidates are William Bonnar Jr., and Matthew G. Rafferty and we ar eproud to support them,” said AADC President Samir Khalil.

“Bonnar and Rafferty will ensure that Arab Americans will be equal in terms of hiring, services and all aspects of the Orland Fire Protection District. We urge all Arab Americans who are concerned about ensuring that our community is treated equally and fairly to vote for Bonnar and Rafferty, and to read our endorsement list on our website.”

Click here to read the endorsement fromt he Arab American Democratic Club.

Orland Park today has one of the largest concentrations of Arab Americans and Arab American voters. The Orland First Responders have vowed to ensure that every community has equal access to the Orland Fire Protection District.

For more information on Rafferty and Bonnar, visit www.OrlandFirstResponders.com.