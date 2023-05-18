SHARE ...

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas releases video in Arabic to help recover property tax overpayments

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas releases a series of videos in various languages to help communities understand the process of applying to recover potential property tax overpayments. This video is in the Arabic language

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas is releasing a series of outreach videos in Arabic and several other foreign languages to help taxpayers navigate the complex property tax system.

The videos will show property owners how to check to see if they are due a property tax refund for previous overpayments or missed exemptions.

Some of the exemptions that property owners can apply for include the Homeowner Exemption, Senior Citizen Exemption, Senior Freeze Exemption and the Persons with Disabilities Exemption.

Currently there are $85 million worth of overpayment refunds and $37 million in missing exemption refunds available.



“This video will help property owners in the Arab community check for refunds and exemptions and possibly get some money back,” said Pappas.

“If we owe you money, you can apply directly at cookcountytreasurer.com. Taxpayers don’t have to come downtown to get a refund. This can be easily done online.”



Pappas’ latest informational brochure is already available in Arabic. It contains information about the property tax system, including a tax overview. It also explains how to access and download a tax bill and pay online for free. The brochure is available in English and 27 foreign languages at her website. The Treasurer’s website can be translated into 108 foreign languages.



Pappas unveiled her office’s new Arab-language outreach video during the Arab American Heritage Month celebration in her office on May 1.

She also recognized more than 30 business, civic, political and religious leaders from the Arab community with Certificates of Excellence.

