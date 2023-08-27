SHARE ...

Flooding slams Wayne County in Detroit Michigan: Dingell releases statement of support

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-06) released the following statement on the storms and flooding impacting Wayne County.

“I have been in close touch with local, county, state, and federal officials since yesterday morning, and have been in every community that appears to be seriously impacted to hear directly from the mayors, supervisors, and emergency responders and ensure we are supporting them with whatever they need,” Dingell said.

“We are working together to get out the most updated information to all our residents, and to address the damage from these storms. Two tornadoes were confirmed having touched down in our district, one in Canton and one in Belleville, and the National Weather Service continues to evaluate other areas Downriver and in Washtenaw County.”

Dingell acknowledged many areas were without electricity or utility services.

“We know that many are without electricity, cable, have flooded basements, and are suffering other impacts, and we are in touch with the utilities for status updates and working to ensure people are getting the help they need,” Dingell said.

“The most important thing you can do to stay safe during a flood is to avoid entering flood waters. Most flooding deaths occur in the car, and drivers should never attempt to navigate flooded roadways. Standing water and flood waters can contain hazards including dangerous objects, downed power lines, and toxic waste that pose a health threat to humans and pets. This morning, Wayne County issued a public health alert advising citizens to avoid contact with all rivers and streams in the county due to contamination from flood runoff and wastewater overflows. Please stay out of these waters.

“Everyone should report storm damage to their local municipalities including photos, and I encourage anyone who needs help to get in touch with my office. We will continue to share updates as they become available.”

Non-receding flooding in Washtenaw County can be reported here. Storm damage in Wayne County can be reported here. Flood safety information from the National Weather Service is available here.

For more information on how to prepare before, during and after an emergency or disaster, visit www.michigan.gov/miready and follow MSP/EMHSD on Twitter at @MichEMHS.