Suzan Atallah seeks election to Palos Park School District 118

Currently living in Orland Park with her supportive husband and raising their son and daughter, Suzan Atallah announced she is a candidate for a seat on the Palos Park School District 118 Board of Trustees.

In addition to growing up in Palos Hills, she attended Stagg High School and graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago with a degree in English Education.

A few months after graduation, Atallah was hired at her alma mater and is grateful to be teaching in a community she once called home. In addition to her teaching career, she acquired a Type 75 Master’s degree in Educational Leadership.

Now, in her 12th year of teaching at District 230, Suzan recognizes the importance of maintaining connections to the community. She is motivated to bring her teaching expertise to the table as well as advocate for students on a myriad of pressing issues.

Atallah released the following statement:

“As the mother of two children who will be entering District 118 in the fall, my commitment and passion for serving on the board extends beyond professional duties. Children are my driving force, and the reason I am seeking a seat at the table. In addition to affecting the community, my decisions directly affect my family as well.

“My extensive experience as a teacher serving District 230, where District 118 students will attend, allows me to approach issues through a multifaceted lens as a teacher, parent and community member.

“I take great pride in the rapport I have established with administrators, faculty, and students. Effective communication is essential in navigating imminent issues that impact our students.

“I plan to uphold board policies with fidelity. While there are laws in place to uphold our constitution, I believe all stakeholders are entitled to free speech. I will strongly place an emphasis on equitable education and parental involvement.”

Teaching age appropriate material and hiring staff that reflect community values from different backgrounds is crucial in providing students with an efficient, engaging, and meaningful education, she said.

“I believe in fiscally responsible expenditure of taxpayer money in centering our children’s education and safety in schools,” Atallah said.