Emgage hires former Illinois Congressional aid to help expand their reach

Emgage is pleased to announce that Shadin Maali has been named Emgage’s new Senior Director of Growth and Operations.

In her new role, Maali will oversee operations to ensure maximum efficiency and productivity and will work to solidify, expand, and diversify Emgage’s reach into new areas and communities.

“Shadin is an excellent addition to our organization, with extensive experience in both politics and community building,” said Wa’el Alzayat, Emgage CEO.

“Her expertise working with Arab and Muslim American communities across the country will serve Emgage greatly.”

Prior to Emgage, Maali, a Palestinian American, worked as Chief of District Affairs for Congresswoman Marie Newman.

Prior to Congress, Shadin worked as Principal at the Allen Austin/Gaines International Chicago office where she matched executives in key roles with the top building and design firms in the country.

She is a strong coalition and relationship builder, representing one of the largest Arab and Muslim American communities in the country. Maali is also a small business owner, a wife, and mother of two daughters.

About Emgage 

Emgage educates and mobilizes Muslim American voters in support of policies that enable our communities to thrive and democracy to flourish. Our programs include Get Out The Vote, voter education, and leadership training.

