ADC creates new unit to monitor anti-Arab and Islamophobia in the news media
The ADC-Research Institute (ADC-RI) is proud to announce the formation of the Media Research Project. The primary objective of the project is to research, track and document anti-Arab and Islamophobic bias in the media, public discourse, and from public officials.
This tracking project will serve as a resource tool which will highlight the prevalence of bias and bigotry. The project will expose xenophobia and hatred that target minorities in the U.S., particularly Arab and Muslim Americans. This initiative will be led by veteran journalist Ali Younes.
We will soon be launching an online portal that will document and index anti-Arab sentiment, Islamophobia, and xenophobia. This tool will serve as a public resource that will ensure those who engage in hate, bigotry and discrimination are held accountable.
ADC President Samer Khalaf expressed, “We believe that achieving equality and justice for all cannot happen without countering all aspects of prejudice and injustices that target communities based merely on their ethnic, racial or religious identities. The project will hold accountable those who engage in xenophobic rhetoric and use public platforms and mediums to demean Arabs, Muslims, and other minority groups.”
Mr. Younes states, “As a longtime career journalist, I am very happy to help and stand with my community both Arab and Muslim Americans to address bias and unfair reporting in the media. This is a step long overdue; the American public deserve to know the truth and have access to the right information about the issues and causes of our community.”
Through our work we will observe and adhere to the utmost fairness and objectiveness when monitoring U.S. and international media, including social media platforms, academic and think tank publications, political campaign material and rhetoric, as well as other mediums that are part of the public discourse.
Our continued commitment and execution of this project is made better through your valuable input and contributions. Should you have any ideas or suggestions, or if you wish to highlight an item that needs our attention, please do not hesitate to reach out to us via email at ayounes@adc.org.
