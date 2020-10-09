SHARE ...















AAI President Jim Zogby offers compelling reason to support Joe Biden

Arab American Institute founder and president Jim Zogby offered the most compelling argument why American Arabs should support Joe Biden for President over President Donald Trump during an appearance on The Ray Hanania Show on WNZK AM 690 live radio on the US Arab Radio Network and sponsored by the Arab News Newspaper on Friday Oct. 9, 2020. Listen to the audio podcast or view the Zoom Video podcast

Zogby said that the current contentious and toxic environment today can trace back to the days of Newt Gingrich when he was the caustic speaker of the U.S. House and that it has continued and worsened through the successive administrations of George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Zogby also defended Biden saying he is the first president to address Arab Americans with a detailed and clear and formal plan to recognize their rights and concerns noting that there he offers the community theist hope for future advancement.

You can listen to the radio show on iTunes and Spotify, or on the show’s podcast website at TheArabStreet.org.

View the Zoom Video Podcastby clicking here or using the widget below





We have Jim Zogby the founder and president of the Arab American Institute, AAI, a Washington, D.C.–based organization that serves as a political and policy research arm of the Arab-American community. Jim is a supporter of the Joe Biden Campaign and he’ll talk to us about his perspectives on the debates and the upcoming election.

