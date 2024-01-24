CAIR Executive Director and co-founder Nihad Awad

CAIR-Minnesota Welcomes Charging of State Trooper in Ricky Cobb II Case 

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Minnesota) today welcomed the decision by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty to charge State Patrol Officer Ryan Londregan for the shooting death of Ricky Cobb II. 

Officer Londregan faces charges of second-degree unintentional murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree manslaughter in the incident, which occurred during a traffic stop on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis. The death of Ricky Cobb II, a 33-year-old father, has raised critical questions about the use of force by police and the need for systemic reform. 

SEE: Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Ryan Londregan charged in fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II 

“We welcome this decision and thank the prosecutor for taking a step toward justice in this tragic case,” said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of CAIR-Minnesota. “This charge is a significant moment in our ongoing fight for accountability and transparency within law enforcement. It is essential to ensure that all officers are held to the same standards of justice and responsibility for their actions.” 

He added that CAIR-Minnesota remains steadfast in its commitment to civil rights and justice for all communities. The organization will continue to monitor the proceedings of this case closely and advocate for fair and impartial treatment under the law. 

CAIR’s mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims. 

