Arab Radio looks at American evacuation of Afghanistan to the Taliban

Guests include US Rep. Betty McCollum and Iraqi columnist Dalia AlAqidi on the US Arab Radio Network sponsored by Arab News Newspaper, and broadcast in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 and in Washington DC on WDMV AM 700. View the Zoom Video of the radio show interview below

Zoom Video of this morning’s #ArabRadio show on #USArabRadioNetwork sponsored by @ArabNews in Detroit and Washington DC. Guests included Congresswoman #BettyMcCollum (pre-taped) on #Afghanistan , and Israel and Palestine, and Iraqi journalist #DaliaAlAqidi on #Iraq and Afghanistan and #Taliban . Did we make a mistake leaving?

Congresswoman Betty McCollum discusses both the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in a pre-taped interview conducted the morning of the terrorist attacks in Kabul that took 13 American lives and more than 100 other civilians in Segment One of the live radio show.

McCollum reveals that the U.S. was wanted of an imminent terrorist attack. She also discusses her demands that the White House make Israel accountable for the billions of dollars in taxpayer funds that we give Israel each year and demand that they adhere to human rights fundamentals and end oppression of the Palestinian people.

McCollum, the Minnesota representatives from the 4th Congressional District, has become a strong voice for human rights in Palestine.

In Segment 2, Iraqi American columnist Dalia AlAqidi talks about Iraq 18 years after the invasion and the ramifications of how President Joe Biden withdrew from Afghanistan leaving hundreds of millions of dollars of American military equipment to the Taliban, our former sworn enemy.

AlAqidi warns that the stumbled withdrawal by the Biden administration will cost Democrats seat sin the mid-term congressional elections.

Click here to view the video interview or use the widget below to watch it here.





For more information on Ray Hanania’s radio show and podcast archives, visit www.ArabNews.com

