Arab American Democratic Club issues endorsements for Nov. 8, 2022 Cook County Illinois elections
The Arab American Democratic Club released its endorsements for candidates in the November 8, 2022 General Elections.
Those endorsed candidates include a list of the most popular and successful Democrats running for re-electionand for first-time office holder.
The AADC, the largest grassroots Arab American political and government interested organization in Illinois, did not endorse in the Illinois Governor’s race nor in the race for the U.S. Senate, but did endorse all of the major statewide candidates, Cook County candidates and judges.
AADC President Samir Khalil praised all of the endorsed candidates describing them as “the best of the best” and said that each has expressed support for diversity, fairness and inclusion recognizing the rights of the Arab American community.
“We are very proud to release this list of endorsed candidates,” Khalil said.
“We urge all Arab Americans and all voters to support these candidates. These candidates have shown respect for our community and recognize that Arab Americans have the same rights as every other person in this state. Of particular attention, we want to showcase the candidacy of a member of our community, Abdelnasser Rashid who is the Democratic Party candidate for the 21st Illinois House District seat.”
The candidates include:
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Kwame Raoul
SECRETARY OF STATE
Alexi Giannoulias
COMPTROLLER
Susana Mendoza
TREASURER
Michael Frerichs
US REP. 1st CONG DISTRICT
Jonathan L. Jackson
US REP. 2nd CONG DISTRICT
Robin Kelly
US REP 3rd CONG DISTRICT
Delia Ramirez
US REP. 4th CONG DISTRICT
Jesus “Chuy” Garcia
US REP 6th CONG DISTRICT
Sean Casten
STATE SENATOR 2nd DISTRICT
Omar Aquino
STATE SENATOR 11th DISTRICT
Mike Porfirio
STATE SENATOR 12th DISTRICT
Celina Villanueva
STATE SENATOR 19th DISTRICT
Michael Hastings
STATE REP. 4th DISTRICT
Lilian Jimenez
STATE REP. 21st DISTRICT
Abdelnasser Rashid
STATE REP. 27th DISTRICT
Justin Q. Slaughter
STATE REP. 32nd DISTRICT
Cyril Nichols
STATE REP. 35th DISTRICT
Fran Hurley
COMMISSIONER MWRD
(vote for 3)
Mariyana T. Spyropoulos
Yumeka Brown
Patricia Theresa Flynn
MWRD UNEXPERIED TERM
Daniel “Pogo” Pogorzelski
COOK COUNTY BOARD PRESIDENT
Toni Preckwinkle
COOK COUNTY CLERK
Karen A. Yarbrough
COOK COUNTY SHERIFF
Tom Dart
COOK COUNTY TREASURER
Maria Pappas
COOK COUNTY ASSESSOR
Fritz Kaegi
COMM 6th COUNTY BRD DISTRICT
Donna Miller
COMM 16th COUNTY BRD DIST
Frank Aguilar
COMM 17th COUNTY BRD DISTRICT
Daniel Calandriello
COMM BOARD OF REVIEW 1st DIST
George Cardenas
COMM BOARD OF REVIEW 2nd DIST
Samantha Steele
COMM BOARD OF REVIEW 3rd DIST
Larry Rogers Jr
JUDGE INGRAM VACANCY
Elizabeth “Beth” Ryan
JUDGE LEEMING VACANCY
Rena Marie Van Tine
JUDGE CALLAHAN VACANCY
Tracie Porter
JUDGE GAVAN VACANCY
Nick Kantas
JUDGE ROGERS VACANCY
Shawntee Raines-Welch
JUDGE PORTMAN-BROWN Vacancy
David L. Kelly
Khalil urged voters to vote Yes on all Retention Judges in Cook County.
AADC Media consultant Ray Hanania said that in addition to Abdelnasser Rashid, voters should pay particular attention to several other candidates including State Senator Michael Hastings, Daniel Calandriello who is seeking to unseat extremist and beleaguered Republican Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison, and State representative Cyril Nichols.
“There are so many good candidates and every one of them deserves our support,” Hanania said. “But Hastings, Calandriello and Nichols deserve special attention to rebuff extremist challengers and strengthen the voice of moderate Democrats who not only support the Arab American community but who also advocate agendas that serve the needs of all constituents in their respective districts.”
For more information, visit www.ArabDemocraticClub.com.
- Arab American Democratic Club issues endorsements for Nov. 8, 2022 Cook County Illinois elections - October 22, 2022
- Saudis deny oil hike intended to harm US - October 13, 2022
- Empowering the youth is a key to bring positive and needed change in Jordan - August 24, 2022