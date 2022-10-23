SHARE ...

Arab American Democratic Club issues endorsements for Nov. 8, 2022 Cook County Illinois elections

The Arab American Democratic Club released its endorsements for candidates in the November 8, 2022 General Elections.

Those endorsed candidates include a list of the most popular and successful Democrats running for re-electionand for first-time office holder.

The AADC, the largest grassroots Arab American political and government interested organization in Illinois, did not endorse in the Illinois Governor’s race nor in the race for the U.S. Senate, but did endorse all of the major statewide candidates, Cook County candidates and judges.

AADC President Samir Khalil praised all of the endorsed candidates describing them as “the best of the best” and said that each has expressed support for diversity, fairness and inclusion recognizing the rights of the Arab American community.

“We are very proud to release this list of endorsed candidates,” Khalil said.

“We urge all Arab Americans and all voters to support these candidates. These candidates have shown respect for our community and recognize that Arab Americans have the same rights as every other person in this state. Of particular attention, we want to showcase the candidacy of a member of our community, Abdelnasser Rashid who is the Democratic Party candidate for the 21st Illinois House District seat.”

The candidates include:

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Kwame Raoul

SECRETARY OF STATE

Alexi Giannoulias

COMPTROLLER

Susana Mendoza

TREASURER

Michael Frerichs

US REP. 1st CONG DISTRICT

Jonathan L. Jackson

US REP. 2nd CONG DISTRICT

Robin Kelly

US REP 3rd CONG DISTRICT

Delia Ramirez

US REP. 4th CONG DISTRICT

Jesus “Chuy” Garcia

US REP 6th CONG DISTRICT

Sean Casten

STATE SENATOR 2nd DISTRICT

Omar Aquino

STATE SENATOR 11th DISTRICT

Mike Porfirio

STATE SENATOR 12th DISTRICT

Celina Villanueva

STATE SENATOR 19th DISTRICT

Michael Hastings

STATE REP. 4th DISTRICT

Lilian Jimenez

STATE REP. 21st DISTRICT

Abdelnasser Rashid

STATE REP. 27th DISTRICT

Justin Q. Slaughter

STATE REP. 32nd DISTRICT

Cyril Nichols

STATE REP. 35th DISTRICT

Fran Hurley

COMMISSIONER MWRD

(vote for 3)

Mariyana T. Spyropoulos

Yumeka Brown

Patricia Theresa Flynn

MWRD UNEXPERIED TERM

Daniel “Pogo” Pogorzelski

COOK COUNTY BOARD PRESIDENT

Toni Preckwinkle

COOK COUNTY CLERK

Karen A. Yarbrough

COOK COUNTY SHERIFF

Tom Dart

COOK COUNTY TREASURER

Maria Pappas

COOK COUNTY ASSESSOR

Fritz Kaegi

COMM 6th COUNTY BRD DISTRICT

Donna Miller

COMM 16th COUNTY BRD DIST

Frank Aguilar

COMM 17th COUNTY BRD DISTRICT

Daniel Calandriello

COMM BOARD OF REVIEW 1st DIST

George Cardenas

COMM BOARD OF REVIEW 2nd DIST

Samantha Steele

COMM BOARD OF REVIEW 3rd DIST

Larry Rogers Jr

JUDGE INGRAM VACANCY

Elizabeth “Beth” Ryan

JUDGE LEEMING VACANCY

Rena Marie Van Tine

JUDGE CALLAHAN VACANCY

Tracie Porter

JUDGE GAVAN VACANCY

Nick Kantas

JUDGE ROGERS VACANCY

Shawntee Raines-Welch

JUDGE PORTMAN-BROWN Vacancy

David L. Kelly

Khalil urged voters to vote Yes on all Retention Judges in Cook County.

AADC Media consultant Ray Hanania said that in addition to Abdelnasser Rashid, voters should pay particular attention to several other candidates including State Senator Michael Hastings, Daniel Calandriello who is seeking to unseat extremist and beleaguered Republican Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison, and State representative Cyril Nichols.

“There are so many good candidates and every one of them deserves our support,” Hanania said. “But Hastings, Calandriello and Nichols deserve special attention to rebuff extremist challengers and strengthen the voice of moderate Democrats who not only support the Arab American community but who also advocate agendas that serve the needs of all constituents in their respective districts.”

For more information, visit www.ArabDemocraticClub.com.