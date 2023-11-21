SHARE ...

Muslim American woman challenges unresponsive Congressman Sean Casten in March 19 Democratic primary

By Ray Hanania

Congressman Sean Casten, who has failed to live up to his promises to outreach and include Arab and Muslim Americans in the last election, is being challenged in th March 19, 2024 Democratic Primary election by healthcare activist Mahnoor Ahmad. A health professional, Ahmad has vowed to ensure that all ethnic, religious and racial groups will be represented if she is elected.

Casten defeated Congresswoman Marie Newman in the March 2022 after Newman’s 3rd District was divided up into five new districts to undermine the growing strength of Arabs and Muslims in that District.

Until the Democratic Party in Illinois gerrymandered Newman’s 3rd District dividing it among five new districts, the 3rd District had one of the largest concentrations of Palestinian, Arab and Muslim voters in the country according to the New York Times. That was one reason why the district was divided.

Newman, who was a champion of Arab and Muslim inclusion, was forced to run in the new 6th District dominated by Casten, and lost, which is what Democrats including Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker had pushed for Newman’s ouster.

Although Newman is not planning to run for election in the March 19, 2024 Democratic Primary election, Mahnoor Ahmad, a Pakistani American Muslim, has announced her candidacy to run. Her experience in healthcare makes her the perfect candidate to address the needs of Senior Citizens.

In contrast, Casten opposed legislation introduced by Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie that would eliminate the double taxation on Social Security.

Currently, Social Security is taxed when it is collected from employee wages, and then taxed again up to 85 percent when paid out to retired Seniors aged 62 or older.

Casten has refused to cosponsor the legislation which would help Seniors and retirees survive the double digit inflation that is undermining wages and retiree benefits.

On the Israel-Gaza war, Casten released a statement immediately denouncing the Hamas attack on Oct 7, 2023, which killed 1,400 Israelis including soldiers and Americans with dual citizenship.

Casten has released the following statement regarding the recent attack on Israel: “I am heartbroken to see the devastating news this morning and unequivocally condemn the attacks on Israel by Hamas during the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret. My heart is with all of the victims and their loved ones. America stands with Israel and supports its right to defend itself,” Casten said.

“Terrorism may produce temporary acquiescence. Extremists may realize short-term political gains from the demonization of the “other”. But neither produce the durable peace we must seek. The United States has a moral responsibility to assist in restoring security and preventing the further suffering for Israeli and Palestinian citizens.”

But, Casten has been silent on Israel’s carpet bombing of Gaza which has resulted in the killing of more than 12,000 civilians including 5,000 children and babies.

Ahmad has also denounced the killing of innocent civilians, including Israelis, but has also strongly denounced the even greater killings of Palestinian civilians.

Ahmad wrote on her X (formerly Twitter account) “In a harsh reality, the US and Israel persist in executing a devastating genocide, with an unbearable toll on innocent lives, especially children. The deliberate suppression of the lone Palestinian voice in Congress to firing individuals at workforce to media manipulation reveal.”

She added in another X post, “The beauty of America lies in its incredible diversity. Our ability to draw upon this wealth of perspectives and backgrounds is what truly represents us in foreign affairs. It’s disheartening that we haven’t fully embraced this strength as Americans. Censuring @RashidaTlaib won’t lead us forward.”

Mahnoor Ahmad was born in Balochistan, Pakistan. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Loyola University Chicago in 2013 and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2016. Her career experience includes working as a politician.

