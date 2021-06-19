Mordechai Vanunu: Final Annual Update and this Writers Next Steps

SHARE ...





















With Gratitude for the generosity of TheArabDailyNews for their nine years of hosting the saga of Israel’s nuclear whistleblower Mordechai Vanunu

By Eileen Fleming

This post will be this writer’s final post at TheArabDailyNews. I leave because of lessons I learned during the Trump administration, which climaxed with Covid19.

Before the events of 11 September 2001, I was not a reporter but a comfortably numb Christian American whose childhood dream was to be a reporter and author.

Because The Media was NOT asking my questions after 9/11, I began to research America’s Middle East policies and being a person of faith, I joined an interfaith non-profit dedicated to educating Americans and raising funds to help replace the millions of trees destroyed by Israel’s Wall.

My dream of being a reporter came true during my first of eight investigative journeys to both sides of Israel’s Wall in Palestine, with the birth of WeAreWideAwake.org, my first website christened with this Mission Statement:

WAWA/WeAreWideAwake is my Public Service to America as a muckraker who has journeyed eight times to Israel Palestine since June 2005. WAWA is dedicated to confronting media and governments that shield the whole truth. We who Are Wide Awake are compelled by the “fierce urgency of Now” [Rev MLK, Jr.] to raise awareness and promote the human dialogue about many of the crucial issues of our day: the state of our Union and in protection of democracy, what life is like under military occupation in Palestine, the Christian EXODUS from the Holy Land, and spirituality-from a Theologically Liberated Christian Anarchist POV.

In 2014, I archived WeAreWideAwake because I began to write my heart out at TheArarbDailyNews HERE

Beginning in 2018, I began to work with InkTip, “a Los Angeles-based Tech Company dedicated to the democratization and success of independent filmmaking.”

I listed This American and Israel’s Nuclear Whistle Blower Vanunu, with InkTip and have pitched it to more producers than I can recall.

The script is based on the true stories in my books, which were written as a middle aged American who realizes her childhood dream of being a reporter, after a serendipitous encounter in Jerusalem with Israel’s nuclear whistleblower Mordechai Vanunu who had been freed from 18 years behind bars under continuing draconian restrictions including he NOT speak to foreigners or leave Israel.

Last week my contract with InkTip expired.

I did not, and will not renew it; but the contract on my second script, a USS Liberty Love Story doesn’t expire until 20 August 2021, so that script can be accessed until then HERE

Back to Mordechai Vanunu and a Final Annual Update:

Read the background story and view video interviews with Vanunu published in June 2020, under the headline:

Annual Update for Vanunu Mordechai, Israel’s nuclear whistleblower and Captive

Since last June, Vanunu has tweeted a new photo of himself, but with the same old message as this June:

Vanunu Mordechai @vanunumordechai June-2021,No news here.all are the same ,No Freedom yet,since 1986-2021.Continue to wait for the end of this case,,Borne to be Free,all the time ,and always.See you in Freedom.

My final trip to Israel Palestine was in 2013, and it was also the last time I saw Vanunu.

I knew I would never return, because the work I am called to do is in America.

On 6 January 2021, I was watching CNN, MSNBC and checking in on FOX in real time, as the made in USA terrorists attacked the Capitol and ended this republic’s trademark: the peaceful transfer of power.

Every time I checked FOX there was never any footage of what was actually happening inside the Capitol, and I was reminded of this quote by President Theodore Roosevelt:

“Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president or any other public official, save exactly to the degree in which he himself stands by the country. It is patriotic to support him insofar as he efficiently serves the country. It is unpatriotic not to oppose him to the exact extent that by inefficiency or otherwise he fails in his duty to stand by the country. In either event, it is unpatriotic not to tell the truth, whether about the president or anyone else.”

The truth about Trump–and the deprogramming of millions of conspiracy theorists- is the only way this writer believes this fragile democracy can persevere for my grandchildren.

For their sake, and for the sake of all the children of the world, the energy I once spent on trying to educate tax paying Americans about their culpability in Israel’s occupation of Palestine, and the medias failure to report on Israel’s nuclear weapons:

Will now be spent on the troubled states of America, in particular Florida, where I live on ten acres in paradise- that is, until I hit the road and am confronted with miles of fading Trump flags.

