SHARE ...











4 Shares

Friends of Hebron fights for civil rights and justice

The Friends of Hebron volunteer organizations formerly Hebron Freedom Fund, stands up for the rights of Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron. Donate to this great organization and standup for the rights of Palestinians living under Israeli occupation. Their work is the work of justice, human rights and civil rights.

The Hebron Freedom Fund has changed their name from the “Hebron Freedom Fund” to “Friends of Hebron” but their commitment to equality and freedom for Palestinians hasn’t changed at all.

Despite all the challenges on the ground— a new settlement being built on Shuhada Street, the likelihood that Trump will at any moment release his insulting Mid East plan to help settlers and further entrench apartheid— the Palestinian community in Hebron is remaining steadfast in their resistance. Here’s what has been happening.

If you tried to make a donation in December of last year but were unable, it was because there was a glitch in our system that we were unaware of. It is fixed now and you can make a donation here.

Here is the “Friends of Hebron” newsletter for January 2020:

Our Protection and Documentation Committee in continuing to accompany the Palestinian children in the community to their schools in Hebron as the new semester has started. This is necessary because otherwise the children often face violent attacks— tear gas, things thrown at them, harassment— from soldiers and settlers.

Along with escorting the children safely to their schools, our team hands out snacks to them to ensure they are not hungry during their time studying.

Israeli settlers protected by soldiers and border police are continuing to attack the Abu Rajab family in Hebron. The Rajab family home was invaded by settlers a couple years ago. They settlers are living illegally in the second and third floor of the house and refuse to leave despite court orders for them to do so.

Israeli settlers opened the a new museum, the “Touch Eternity museum” inside one of the illegal settlements that sounds Hebron.

The Palestinian community in Hebron as launched a new campaign called The Great Fajr (Dawn Prayer) to protest against the Israeli occupation’s measures to prevent Palestinians from accessing the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, one of the most historic places of prayer in the world

Many people participate in tours of Hebron to learn more about the apartheid and injustice that the Palestinian community there faces. This month an Italian delegation visited the city to support the Palestinian community.

We need all the help we can get to support the Palestinian community in Hebron. Please make a donation now.

Click to visit the website of Friends of Hebron.

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

SHARE ...











4 Shares