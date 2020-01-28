SHARE ...













Trump unveils “Deal of the Century” calls for Palestine State

Joined by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump unveiled his “Deal of the Century” on Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020 saying it will lead to a Two-State Solution and economic advancements for Palestinians

By Ray Hanania

Standing next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump unveiled his “Deal of the Century” at a press conference Tuesday that transitions to a “Two-State Solution.”

Palestinians will be given “a path to statehood,” Trump said noting there will be a transition period “of at least four years” identifying areas for Palestinian statehood while granting Israel sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and all of its existing settlements.

Trump made a point to reach out to the Palestinians even though Palestinian leaders and many Arab World leaders have refused to participate in the unveiling, and revealed that he gave the complete plan to Netanyahu on Sunday before their public meetings held the next day at the White House.

“I am saddened by the fate of the Palestinian people. They deserve a far better life,” Trump said explaining that the plan calls for a “conceptual map” defining lands Palestinians will control.

“We will form a joint committee with Israel to convert the joint map … so that recognition can be immediately achieved … We will also work to create a contiguous territory for a Palestinian State including the firm rejection of terrorism.”

Trump said that Jerusalem “will remain Israel’s undivided capitol,” but added that the United States will recognize Palestinian sovereignty “in East Jerusalem,” and “where America will proudly open an American embassy.”

The president said that Israel will work closely with Jordan to preserve the status quo of the Temple Mount to ensure access to all.

Netanyahu expressed gratitude to Trump and then outlined his understanding of the deal, saying it calls for: Palestinians recognizing Israel as the Jewish States; Israel will retain control over the West Bank; Plans calls for Hamas to be disarmed and Gaza to be demilitarized; the Palestinian refugee problem must be solved outside of the State of Israel; Jerusalem will remain united under Israel’s sovereignty, ensuring access to all religions and status quo on Temple Mount; and the Plan does not uproot Jews or Arabs.

Netanyahu also said Israel will Annex the Jordan Valley and its settlement areas with the endorsement of the Trump administration. Although no date is given that is expected to happen quickly.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman later explained in a conference call, “A Palestinian footprint that is more than double of what the Pales have in Areas A and B in the West Bank, establish a high-speed rail to connect Palestinian areas to make it contiguous.”

But he noted Israel will have security control “from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.” Half of Area C will be allocated to Israel, under Trump’s plan. He said that during the four-year transition period, the land set aside for Palestine “will not be encumbered by settlement expansion,” Friedman said.

Friedman acknowledged that Netanyahu had pushed Trump to release the plan as soon-as possible, prior to the upcoming March 2 elections.

In offering his overview of his plan, which is set to be released in printed detail later today, Trump addressed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas directly saying the U.S. is ready to spearhead a $50 billion investment in a Palestinian State, predicting that “over the next 10 years, if executed well, one million Palestinian jobs will be created. … Their GDP will double and triple.”

“Prosperity will finally arrive for the Palestinian people,” Trump asserted referencing the peace to Prosperity conference his son-in-law Jared Kushner organized last year that the Palestinians boycotted.

Trump said the plan called for an end to “Palestinian dependency on charity and foreign aid. … We will help the Pales to thrive on their own. The Palestinians will be able to seize the future … We are Asking the Pales to meet the challenges of peaceful coexistence.”

Trump said Palestinians must adopt basic laws enshrining human rights, end corruption and disarm Hamas and Islamic Jihad to prevent “incitement.” He said Palestinians must also halt financial compensations to terrorists,” referring to public aid given to the families of individuals accused of terrorism whose homes have been destroyed under terms of “collective punishment.”

A letter detailing the 80-page plan that he presented to Netanyahu has been sent to President Abbas, Trump said, “explaining the territory allocated for his new state.”

Trump explained the four year transition period for his plan is intended for Palestinians and Israelis to negotiate implementation of the deal.

“It will become a wonderful Palestinian State,” Trump said. President Abbas, I want you to know, if you chose the path to peace, America will be there … every step of the way. We will be there to help.”

Trump acknowledged support and acceptance of the plan from leaders of Oman, Bahrain, UAE noting that their Washington Ambassadors were in attendance in the audience which consisted mostly of American Jewish leaders, Israeli officials and the President’s Cabinet.

# # #

Main points of Trump’s Deal of the Century

Embraces the concept of the Two-State Solution

– Plan gives Palestine land that is double the size of area of Areas A and B, defined under Oslo, and relies on land-swaps; the plan will divide Area C equally between Israel and Palestine

— Jerusalem remains under Israeli Sovereignty, but Palestinians will have a capitol in East Jerusalem and the U.S. will open an embassy there

– Build a high-speed rail to give a Palestine State contiguous access

– Resolve Palestinian Refugee issue outside of Israel

– Israel keeps all of its major settlements, although some minor settlements may be impacted. No settlement expansion in areas designated for the Palestinians

– Provide $50 billion in economic aid to the Palestine State

– Gives Israel control of all of the land from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea

– Disarms Gaza, Hamas and Islamic Jihad

– Continued oversight of the Haram Ash Sharif by Jordan

– Israel takes control of the Jordan Valley

Under the Trump plan, 15 Israeli settlements will exist inside the “Palestine State” as “enclaves.” They are: Hermesh, Mevo Dotan, Elon Moreh, Itamar, Bracha, Yitzhar, Ateret, Ma’ale Amos, Miz, Carmi Tzur, Telem, Adora, Negohot, Beit Hagai, and Otniel.

Create a four-year period to give Palestinians time to accept the plan

Plan has the backing of Oman, UAE and Bahrain.

