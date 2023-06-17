SHARE ...

Zogby to speak about Jackson’s role in supporting Arab empowerment at Rainbow Push conference July 14-19, 2023

Arab American Institute founder Jim Zogby will be among the speakers at a 35th Anniversary Commemoration of the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s campaign for president July 14 – 19, 2023.

In his 1984 AND 1988 campaigns for president, the Rev. Jesse Jackson gave Arab American activists like Zogby significant roles which helped the Arab Community build a base to nurture their own political and election empowerment.

It is noteworthy that Jackson ’84 was also the first US Political campaign to welcome Arab Americans as an important and recognized constituency.

Zogby will discuss the benefits that Arab Americans received from participating in the campaign including understand the Democratic Convention process and building what was one of the largest number of Arab American delegates.

The Rainbow Push Coalition (RPC) is hosting a 35th Anniversary Conference Friday July 14 and Saturday July 15 at its headquarters at 930 East 59th Street in Chicago.

Zogby, who with other Arab American leaders helped organize a national wave of Arab American support for the Jackson Presidential campaign, will speak at the Opening Reception on Friday and during the main program Saturday.

Tickets for the Reunion are $100 and include Breakfast, registration for all panel discussions and events, and a box lunch.

In addition to Zogby, the conference will feature tributes to many of the activists who supported Jackson locally and nationally including Rev. Willie T. Barrow, Emma C. Chappell, Steve Cobble, Kevin Gray Gary Massoni, C. Delores Tucker, and Frank Watkins.

For more information visit the Rainbow Push Coalition website at RainbowPush.org. For reservations, email

The Convention will begin at Rainbow Push Coalition headquarters but continue through the week on Sunday, July 16 with the Rev. Clay Evans Gospel Concert at 6320 S. Dorchester beginning at 6 PM; and array of daylong events Monday July 17 through Wednesday July 19 at the University of Chicago David Rubenstein Forum, 1201 E. 60th Street; Tuesday July 18, 2023.

The conference is also offering “Virtual” participation. For more information email AFord@RainbowPush.org.

Listen to an interview with Jim Zogby at the 25 minute mark by CLICKING THIS LINK.