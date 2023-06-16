SHARE ...

AHRC and ICD Hold Meet, Greet and Open Conversation with USCIS:

Consistent with AHRC’s (American Human Rights Council) efforts to facilitate and organize a series of community “Meet, Greet and Open Conversation” sessions, the (AHRC) and the Islamic Center of Detroit (ICD) hosted a community forum and discussion with the U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS) on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

The forum was held at ICD’s conference room.

Seventy invited guests were in attendance.

They included civic leaders, educators, lawyers, representatives of community-based organizations. Officials in attendance included Jose Martinez Jr., Chief CBP, National Recruiter; Mr. Youssef Fawaz, CBP Public Affairs/Border Community Liaison, Detroit; SAC Orville O. Greene, DEA; Mr. Lou Fintor, U.S. Department of State, Interim Diplomat in Residence, North Central Region; Chief Elvin Barren of the Southfield Police Department and Honorable Annette J. Berry, Third Judicial Circuit Court of Michigan.

Mr. Mike Klinger, USCIS Field Director and Mr. Frank Castria, USCIS, Community Relations Specialist, engaged with the attendees on immigration concerns such as delays in processing applications for citizenship. The engagement was informative, and it shed light on the latest updates related to the USCIS- Detroit Field office.

Participants stressed the importance of immigration reforms and the importance of processing applications for immigration benefits without delays.

AHRC stresses the key importance of these forums of open discussions with USCIS and all other government agencies at all levels of government. AHRC is committed to advancing such constructive engagement to address all matters of common interest and concern, help create awareness and advance collaboration and understanding.

