SHARE ...
ADC officials warn of worsening discrimination against Arab Americans
Officials of the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee express concerns that discrimination gainst the Arab American community is rising as the nation turns the corner to the 20th Anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
ADC President Samer Khalaf and ADC Legal adviser Abed Ayoub appeared Wednesday on “The Ray Hanania Show” on WNZK AM 690 Radio in Detroit and WDMV AM 700 Radio in Washington D.C. The radio show interviews were broadcast on the US Arab Radio Network and also broadcast live on Facebook at Facebook.com/ArabNews
Anti-Arab discrimination on rise as we round corner to 20th anniversary of #September11 @ArabNews The @RayHanania Radio Show @AAyoub @SamerKhalaf #usarabradionetwork #ADC
Click here to read the column in Arab News.
Hosted by Ray Hanania, the radio show also featured a segment with Arab News reporter Deema Al-Khudair on the women security guards serving during Ramadan at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medinah.
Click here to get more information on the Ray Hanania Radio Show.
Latest posts by rayhanania (see all)
SHARE ...