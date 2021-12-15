SHARE ...





















MBC GROUP’s Rupture wins Best Saudi Film at the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival

“Rupture”, the psychological thriller produced by MBC STUDIOS, has won Best Saudi Film at the 2021 Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF).

Directed by Hamzah K. Jamjoom, written by Alberto Lopez, “Rupture” follows the story of a Saudi couple who travel to London for fertility treatment, only to find their lives turned upside down by the concierge of their serviced apartment block. With him unleashing a campaign of psychological terror against them, Malak finds an inner strength which surprises even her as she faces up to her demons and confronts her adversary.

“Rupture” stars Sumaya Rida, Fayez Bin Jurays, and Billy Zane.

Debuting this year in Jeddah, the RSIFF is aimed at attracting and showcasing the best of Saudi, regional, and international film. The 2021 competition jury comprised of a host of talent, including Academy Award-winning Italian director and writer Giuseppe Tornatore; Tunisian actor Hend Sabry; Palestinian-American director, writer, actor, and producer Cherien Dabis; Mexican festival director and founder of the Morelia International Film Festival Daniela Michel; and Saudi film director Abdulaziz Alshlahei.

MBC STUDIOS is part of MBC GROUP, the leading and largest media company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

