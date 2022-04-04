SHARE ...

Second Season of “The Ray Hanania Show” Arab American radio launches April 6

The second season of “The Ray Hanania Show” live radio will launch on Wednesday, April 6 featuring a focus on Ramadan and a new law passed in Minneapolis that permits the Adhan from the city’s mosques between 7 AM and 10 PM.

Hosted by the U.S. Arab Radio Network and radio president Laila Alhusini, the radio show will broadcast on 4 radio stations in the following communities every Wednesday afternoon at 5 PM.

The stations include: WNZK AM 690 Radio in Greater Detroit including parts of Ohio; WDMV AM 700 in Washington DC including parts of Virginia and Maryland; WTOR AM 770 Radio in Upper New York and Ontario, Canada

The one-hour live program will be rebroadcast in Chicago on Thursdays at 12 noon on WNWI AM 1080 which covers the Chicagoland region and Northwest Indiana.

The show is sponsored by Arab News Newspaper, the leading English language newspaper in the Middle East.

The Ray Hanania Show and U.S. Arab Radio Network are the only major radio programs that speak to the issues facing Arab Americans and Muslims Americans.

Hanania is an award winning journalist and opinion columnist who began his career publishing “The Middle Eastern Voice,” an English language newspaper covering the Chicagoland region from 1975 through 1977. In 1977, Hanania was hired by the Daily Southtown to cover Chicago City Hall from and in 1985 continued City Hall political coverage and opinion column writing for the Chicago Sun-Times.

Hanania is currently the U.S. Special Correspondent for Arab News Newspaper which is based in Saudi Arabia and publishes a print newspaper in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Tokyo, Japan, Paris, France, Pakistan and manages online bureaus in London, Washington D.C., New York at the United Nations, and Chicago.

He is also a columnist with the Southwest News Newspaper Group in Chicago appearing in The Regional News, the Southwest News-Herald Newspaper, the Reporter Newspaper and the Des Plaines Valley News.

Ray Hanania’s writings are recognized by the nation’s most professional & prestigious journalism organizations.

SIGMA DELTA CHI NATIONAL AWARD

Society of Professional Journalists National Award Sigma Delta Chi, 2009 Southwest News-Herald (Column Writing)

BEST ETHNIC COLUMNIST IN AMERICA, NATIONAL AWARD

Awarded by the New America Media, San Francisco

Nov. 2006 YnetNews.com column writing

4 PETER LISAGOR AWARDS, ILLINOIS

Chicago Headline Club/Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ)

– 2009 Southwest News-Herald Newspaper (In-Depth Reporting)

– 2006 Southwest News-Herald Newspaper (Column writing)

– 2002 Arlington Heights Daily Herald (Column writing)

– 1985 Daily Southtown Newspaper (Column Writing)

Hanania is also a 10 time Finalist for the Lisagor Awards including for 2017 and 2019.

Chicago Newspaper Guild STICK-O-TYPE AWARD

Chicago Newspaper Guild regional Stick-O-Type Award

– 1987 Chicago Sun-Times

– 1985 Chicago Sun-Times

UPI AWARD

1983 Daily Southtown Newspaper, Illinois

MIRIAM ZAYED COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD

Awarded by the Arab American Democratic Club and the miriam Zayed Family

Oct. 2021

M.T. MEHDI NATIONAL COURAGE IN JOURNALISM AWARD

Awarded by the Mehdi Foundation and the Mehdi Family

May 2009

AMERICAN ANTI-DISCRIMINATION COMMITTEE AWARDS

ADC National Award of Excellence, ADC National 1995

ADC National Media Award for Excellence 1993

ADC Chicago Chapter, Media Freedom Award 1988

NAAJA EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM AWARD

National Arab American Journalists Association

Excellence in Journalism 2002 (Chicago) and 2011 (Detroit)

NOMINATION FOR PULITZER PRIZE

Chicago Sun-Times nomination for 4-part series on the Palestinian Intifada, 1990 by the Chicago Sun-Times (nomination only)

EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM AWARD

The Suburban Chicagoland Press Club for service as Board President and for Excellence in Journalism, 1988

ARAB AMERICAN UNIVERSITY GRADUATES

AAUG National Award of Excellence, ADC National Convention 1981 (Houston)

What Editor & Publisher Magazine says about Ray Hanania

Dec. 28, 2006

“Ray Hanania, a former Creators columnist who’s now self-syndicated, is a Palestinian-American writer married to a Jewish woman. He writes about Mideast issues in an evenhanded way that makes him seem positively radical in a sea of columnists who back Israel almost unconditionally. Hanania’s approach, as former President Jimmy Carter discovered with his latest book, is not popular with much of the mainstream media. But it would be interesting if U.S. dailies followed the lead of Israeli newspapers in allowing a much wider spectrum of debate about Mideast issues. By the way, Hanania is also a stand-up comedian who’s hilarious when he opts to use humor.”

You can also listen online at ArabRadio.US

And you can watch the radio show by visiting Arab News Facebook Page at Facebook.com/ArabNews