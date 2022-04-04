SHARE ...

US Arab Radio to showcase Ramadan voices and traditions

America’s only weekday morning and afternoon live radio network will feature a range of voices, personalities and traditions during the month of Ramadan says U.S. Arab Radio President Laila Alhusini, including several specials during the week

U.S. Arab Radio congratulates the Muslim community on the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, and welcomes audiences, Muslim and non-Muslim, to enjoy a wide selection of exclusive programing.

Programs include Ramadan contests, stories, recipes, world mosques, spiritual messages, medical, social advice, and educational discussions to explain the history and tradition of this month that is important to more than 2 billion Muslims who live in nearly every country in the world.

Ramadan contests consist of a comedy dialogue about popular Arabic idioms presented by Bab Al-hara actors Wafaa Mously (Firial) and Ali Karim (Abou Alnar) and produced by Mazen Loutfi. The program also includes great prizes offered by our sponsors.

Ramadan stories program takes you on a journey of Ramadan tales about Ramadan cannon, the magic lantern, Kanafeh and the rest of the Ramadan traditions.

Recipes include the best of traditional Ramadan dishes presented by the famous Syrian actor Houda Shaarawi and famous presenters and Arabic chefs.

Spiritual programs include a journey in the world of the Lord’s glorious names and their effects on humanity and a discussion with Dr. Shadi Zaza about the blessings of the last ten days of Ramadan for renewal and the wisdom of concealing the night of power.

The world-mosques program features the biggest and best mosques globally.

Social programs include a discussion about Islamic values presented by Dr. Fateh Safouti, a professor of Quranic Studies at the University of Minnesota, and how youth use Ramadan to improve, presented by Dr. Mohamad Tarayra, a professor of Islamic Studies.

Ramadan programs also include discussions on defeating prejudice with Dr. Abdalmajid Katranji, and medical advice from Dr. Opada Alzohaili, Dr. Nicholas Shamma and Dr. Zafer Obeid.

On behalf of US Arab Radio, we thank our sponsors, listeners, supporters and our excellent team in the United States and abroad. Happy and safe Ramadan.

The U.S. Arab Radio Network broadcasts live Radio every morning Monday through Friday beginning at 8 AM EST and again at 5 PM EST addressing a wide range of topics and taking calls from listeners. You can watch the radio shows live on Facebook at Facebook.com/USArabRadio.

All shows are broadcast live online at ArabRadio.us.

On Wednesdays, US Arab Radio Network broadcasts a special program, “The Ray Hanania Show” at 5 PM EST sponsored by Arab New Newspaper. The show is broadcast on 4 radio stations: WNZK AM 690 in Detroit Michigan and Ohio; WDMV AM 700 in Washington DC Maryland and Virginia; and WTOR AM 770 radio in New York & Ontario, Canada. The show is rebroadcast in Chicagoland and NW Indiana on WNWI AM 1080 at 12 noon CST on Thursdays. And, you can watch live online on Facebook at Facebook.com/ArabNews.

For more information on the U.S. Arab Radio Network visit ArabRadio.us.