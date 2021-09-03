SHARE ...





















ADC Presents: Post September 11th Community Organizing & Activism

ADC invites you to our last installment of the September 11th 20th Anniversary Symposium, which will be happening next Wednesday, September 8 at 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT.

Next week’s discussion is titled “Post September 11th Community Organizing & Activism” and will be moderated by ADC National Organizer, Jinan Shbat.

We are excited to have with us Director of Strategic Initiatives at Building Movement Project, Deepa Iyer; Executive Director of Desis Rising Up & Moving, Fahd Ahmed; and founder of Unbought Power, Rasha Mubarak.

Speakers will be discussing the ways in which Arabs and Muslims mobilized after the attacks on September 11th and how activism in our communities has evolved since then.

Make sure to register, leave questions for the speakers, and share this with anyone who might be interested!

This webinar will be held via Zoom.

Registration for the webinar is required and can be completed here.

Deepa Iyer is a South Asian American writer, lawyer and activist. She is the Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Building Movement Project where she curates Solidarity Is which provides trainings and narratives to build deep and lasting multiracial solidarity. Deepa is the creator of the social change ecosystem map framework and the host of the Solidarity Is This podcast. Deepa has worked on immigrant and racial justice issues for over two decades. She was the former executive director of South Asian Americans Leading Together (SAALT) for a decade, and has held positions at Race Forward, the US Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, the Asian Pacific American Legal Resource Center, and the Asian American Justice Center. Deepa’s first book, We Too Sing America: South Asian, Arab, Muslim and Sikh Immigrants Shape Our Multiracial Future (The New Press 2015), received a 2016 American Book Award. Deepa has received fellowships from Open Society Foundations and the Social Change Initiative, and in 2019, she received an honorary doctoral degree from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology. Deepa is active online @dviyer (Twitter), @deepaviyer (Instagram) and at www.deepaiyer.com.

Fahd Ahmed is the Executive Directors of Desis Rising Up & Moving (DRUM). He came to the United States as an undocumented immigrant from Pakistan in 1991. Fahd has been a grassroots organizer on the issues of racial profiling, immigrant justice, police accountability, and national security over the last 13 years. He attended Vanderbilt University as an undergraduate, and went to the CUNY School of Law. Fahd has been involved with DRUM in various capacities since 2000, when he had family members facing deportation, and entrapment as part of the War on Drugs. Within DRUM, Fahd co-led the work with Muslim, Arab, and South Asian immigrant detainees before, and immediately after 9/11, by coordinating the detainee visitation program. Over the last 3 years, as the Legal and Policy Director at DRUM, Fahd ran the End Racial Profiling Campaign and brought together the coalitions working on Muslim surveillance, and stop and frisk, to work together to pass the landmark Community Safety Act. He is also a member of the Steering Committee for the National Campaign on Surveillance and Use of Informants, which is housed out of DRUM.

Rasha Mubarak is the founder of Unbought Power, an organization that works to train and build people power and advocate for community issues through legislative power. She is a Palestinian-American Muslim community activist, consultant, political strategist, and leader, who was named “10 People Making Orlando a Better Place to Be” and “2019 Florida Young Democrat of the Year”. Born in Brooklyn, NY and raised in the heart of Central Florida, Rasha is a grassroots organizer and political advocate for national, statewide, and local political candidates and campaigns around civil rights, human rights, interfaith work, immigration rights, and Black and Brown liberation. She has 15+ years of experience as a bilingual progressive organizer and political strategist specializing in: advocacy, non-profit management, campaigns, program development, fundraising, stakeholder engagement, education and mobilization immersed within a strong network of diverse communities both locally and nationally.

Jinan Shbat is the ADC National Organizer where she leads and organizes events, webinars and chapter meetings across the country. She mobilizes Arab-American communities nationwide while helping to bridge intersectional issues. She has been featured in several articles on community activism and Palestine. As a community activist for over 15 years, Jinan has worked with multiple communities on issues such as Palestinian human rights, intersectional activism, refugee rights, Arab American representation and the Arab/Muslim Ban.

Date: Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

Click here to register

This symposium was made possible through generous support from the RISE Together Fund.

Missed any of the September 11th 20th Anniversary Virtual Symposium sessions? Stay tuned for an email next week with the complete list of the webinars and their YouTube links!

