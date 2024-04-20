SHARE ...

AHRC is Disappointed, Not Surprised by the US veto of Palestine Full Membership in UN

The recent Biden Administration’s vetoing of the United Nations Resolution to admit Palestine as a full member state of the UN is not surprising to those familiar with the US record on Palestine.

It is just another betrayal of US promises and US values as to the Palestine issue.

This is the fourth pro-Israeli US veto of the seven-month period of genocidal Israeli war on the Palestinians.

These vetoes show that the US is not sincere in its rhetorical support for peace and a two-state solution.

The vote of the 15-member, United Nations Security Council was 12 in favor, two abstained (UK and Switzerland).

The Biden administration always bragged about its support for the two- state solution. The recent veto clearly shows that the Biden administration is intent on pursuing the failed US policy that has only succeeded in keeping the conflict going for decades.

The Oslo process started in 1993 with a promise of a Palestinian state on the 1967 lines. Since then, the number of settlements and settlers have exploded, and Israeli oppression of Palestinians has only increased.

Friends of Palestine that pushed for its admission to full membership knew that the US would veto. However, it was important to show the level of support Palestine has at the UN and to expose the hypocrisy of the US when it comes to the Palestine issue. The UN votes at the Security Council and at the General Assembly show that US policy on Palestine is isolating the US and putting the US outside of the international mainstream on how to end the bloodshed.

This veto renews the unlimited support of Israel’s genocide in Gaza. The genocide accusation is not hyperbole. The World Court that found that there is a plausible case of genocide in Gaza had an Israeli judge on it. The Israeli judge that was chosen by the Israeli government agreed with his colleagues on the plausible case of genocide. Still the Biden administration gives Israel unlimited support without putting any meaningful pressure on Israel.

“Candidate Biden promised voters a foreign policy grounded in human rights and international law,” said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. “It seems that he omitted to add except in the case of Palestine and Israel,” added Hamad. “We urge the administration to join the rest of the world in being a part of the solution instead of being a big part of the problem,” concluded Hamad.

