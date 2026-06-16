SHARE ...

American Arab Chamber of Commerce of Illinois host fundraiser for Orland Park Mayor Jim Dodge

The American Arab Chamber of Commerce will host a fundraiser on Tuesday June 16, 2026 to support Jim Dodge, who was elected the mayor of Orland Park in the election on April 1, 2025, expelling disgraced Mayor Keith Pekau who attacked residents, media and who told the Arab American community “go to another country” if they didn’t like the way this country functioned.

Since his landslide defeat of Pekau, who has since moved to a home in Colorado where he continues to write attack pieces slamming Dodge, Orland Park leaders, media and activists, Dodge has sought to re-establish “respect” for all residents of the village which has more than 58,000 residents, making it the largest municipality between Chicago and Joliet.

Dodge has vowed to overcome the financial burdens that Pekau created when he served as mayor during his controversy-plagued 8 years in office, and has restored transparency for residents on issues involving the controversial TIF districts, massive contracts, internal and extrenal policies and has encouraged more citizen engagement in village matters.

The American Arab Chamber of Commerce fundraiser will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at Al Bahaar Restaurant, 39 Orland Square Drive in the outer ring of the Orland Park Shopping Mall.

Hassan Nijem, president and founder of the American Arab Chamber of Commerce said that the Arab American community and its growing business base wants to thank Mayor Dodge for restoring respect and transparency to the village during his 13 months in office.

“Mayor Dodge has turned on the lights in Orland Park so the residents and taxpayers can clearly see the actions of government, restoring public faith in the village leadership and confidence that Orland Park will continue to grow into one of the most important municipalities in the Chicagoland region,” Nijem said.

“We are very proud of how he has treated everyone with the same level of respect, regardless of their race, religion or ethnicity or even their politics. It is a refreshing and positive change for Orland Park and a model for all communities that have gone through conflict as we have seen under the prior administration.”

Nijem also credited Dodge’s team including Clerk Mary Ryan Norwell, and Trustees Dina M. Lawrence, John Lawler and Joanna M. Liotine Leafblad.

“Together, they have restored dignity and confidence among the taxpayers,” Nijem said.

The even will be emcee’d by former Consolidated High School District 230 Board member Mohammed Jaber and will feature remarks from community leaders along with a Middle East dinner menu.

The fundraiser begins at 6 PM. Attendance is free, but donations to the mayor are encouraged by the hosts who also include Khalil Ismail and Mufid Isa.

For more information on the achievements and fight to defend the rights of Arab Americans, visit the American Arab Chamber of Commerce’s website by clicking this link, www.AACCUSA.org.









Click here to subscribe FREE to Ray Hanania's Columns

NVP: 152