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UN experts alarmed by renewed escalation of hostilities in Iran, call for accountability

UN condemns as war crimes US military attacks targeting civilian structures in Iran

GENEVA (24 July 2026) – UN experts* today expressed grave concern over reports of serious violations of international law arising from illegal military operations carried out by the United States and Israel in the Islamic Republic of Iran since 28 February 2026, as well as retaliatory Iranian strikes across the Gulf region against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including civilian shipping.

“International law prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State,” the experts said.

“The prohibition of the threat or use of force is a cornerstone of the international legal order and is widely recognised as reflecting customary international law.”

They called for an end to the war of aggression and for prompt, independent, impartial and transparent investigations into allegations of civilian harm and damage to civilian infrastructure, including reported attacks on schools, hospitals and other protected civilian sites.

Unlawful military operations conducted between 28 February and early April 2026 reportedly killed at least 3,375 civilians, including nearly 500 women, and injured more than 33,000 others. The experts received credible reports indicating that Iranian civilians may have been exposed to hazardous substances that are internationally prohibited with potentially serious consequences for public health, particularly for women, girls and pregnant women.

The experts recalled reports that a primary school in Minab was struck twice during school hours on 28 February 2026, killing 168 children and several teachers. According to the information received, the school was clearly identifiable as a civilian educational facility and there was no indication that it was being used for military purposes.

“Five months following the school bombing in Minab, the US and Israel have not made any findings public, raising valid questions regarding the impartiality, effectiveness and transparency of any investigation that may be underway,” the experts said. “Justice delayed is justice denied.”

They noted that the attack on the Minab school is the most egregious example of a wider failure by the US and Israel to ensure the protection of civilians during armed conflict, including women and children.

“Characterising civilian deaths as a mistake does not diminish States’ obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law, nor does it preclude individual criminal responsibility where violations have occurred,” the experts said. “Victims and their families are entitled to truth, justice and effective reparations.”

The experts also expressed alarm at the dangerous escalation of military operations in recent weeks, contrary to the Memorandum of Understanding intended to end hostilities.

They urged all parties, including Iran, to apply the principles of distinction and precaution to protect civilians and civilian objects on land and at sea. They warned in particular against the targeting of civilian population centres, desalination plants and electricity networks that are vital for civilians.

“We urge all parties to urgently prioritise de-escalation or risk expanding the conflict, plunging the wider region into the abyss,” the experts said. “We also call on all countries with leverage on the parties to the conflict to leave no stone unturned to avoid an all-out catastrophe whose ripples will be felt worldwide.”

The experts have contacted the Governments of the United States, Israel and Iran regarding these allegations.









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