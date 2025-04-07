SHARE ...

Muslim Leaders, Lawmakers to Discuss Illinois Muslim Action Day Policies at April 9 Statehouse News Conference

Advocates representing the Muslim and immigrant communities across Chicagoland will travel to the Illinois State Capitol on Wednesday, April 9, to call for strengthening Illinois’ welcoming state policies at a challenging time, for Illinois Muslim Action Day.

Leaders with the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago (CIOGC) will join state legislators and other advocates at a 10 a.m. news conference on April 9 in the Statehouse Pressroom Blue Room to outline a detailed policy agenda for Illinois Muslim Action Day.

The groups’ work takes on new importance for Muslims and immigrants facing obstacles from the new Trump administration in Washington, D.C.

Leaders will use the news conference to discuss their efforts that day to connect high school students with dozens of legislators and use meetings to discuss key policy priorities as lawmakers work through the final two months of the scheduled spring legislative session.

Those policies include stronger welcoming state guidelines to prevent undue restrictions on religious beliefs in businesses and schools, protections against onerous federal immigration enforcement, legislation to protect free speech and protest rights, and more funding to support immigrant communities.

Interested media are encouraged to attend the 10 a.m. news conference and to connect with advocates that day and afterward to discuss their work to protect and promote Muslim and immigrant policies.

IMAD (Illinois Muslim Action Day) is an annual event where members of the Muslim community in Illinois gather at the Capitol building in Springfield to engage with public officials on issues relevant to them.

The event aims to amplify the voices of the Muslim minority and foster stronger relationships with legislators and civic groups. The goals include having 150 adults attend, recruiting 25 to 35 Pages to shadow legislators, lobbying for bills, and advocating for the interests of the Muslim community and society at large.

WHAT: Illinois Muslim Action Day Statehouse news conference

WHO: Leaders with Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago

Supporting state legislators

WHEN: Wednesday, April 9

10 a.m.

WHERE: Statehouse Pressroom Blue Room

Basement, Illinois State Capitol

Springfield, IL