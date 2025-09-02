SHARE ...

US Arab Radio Partners with Arab Center Washington DC to Expand National Outreach

US Arab Radio (ArabRadio.us) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Arab Center Washington DC (ACW), aimed at strengthening national communications with Arab-American audiences nationwide and enhancing dialogue on critical issues affecting the community and American society at large.

This collaboration aligns with the goals of both organizations, which have been providing information and producing authoritative research and analysis for many years.

Laila Alhusini, CEO of US Arab Radio, said, “The partnership will benefit the American public and expand the audiences for both organizations.”

“US Arab Radio,” she added, “has served the Arab – American community in Michigan and Ohio for over twenty years, and we are honored to partner with the Arab Center Washington DC in our shared mission to engage and inform our growing audience.”

Alhusini emphasized that “this partnership will allow us to bring ACW’s academic experts and analysts to the airwaves, sharing their informed and professional perspectives on critical sociopolitical issues, and fostering a more knowledgeable, connected, and engaged Arab-American community nationwide.”

Khalil E. Jahshan, Executive Director of Arab Center Washington DC, predicted that “the ensuing cooperation will help reach more Americans to help them better understand the dynamics of the Arab American community and Middle East politics, and also help the public better understand US national interests in the Arab World and the underlying issues driving Middle East conflicts, particularly at this historic and turbulent juncture.” He further stressed that “Arab Center Washington DC is delighted to initiate this cooperation effort with ArabRadio.us as part and parcel of our expanded mission to reach out to the Arab-American community throughout the US.”

Jahshan elaborated that “the collaboration with US Arab Radio, as well as other Arab-American media outlets, will feature ACW experts and analysts, who will provide in-depth discussions and commentary on a range of issues affecting Arab Americans and US foreign policy.” By leveraging US Arab Radio’s national reach, he added, “these experts will bring timely analysis and critical perspectives directly to Arab-American families across the country.”

About Arab Center Washington DC:

Arab Center Washington DC (ACW) is a nonprofit, independent, and nonpartisan research organization dedicated to furthering the political, economic, and social understanding of the Arab world in the United States and to providing insight on US policies and interests in the Middle East. As a Washington-based authoritative research center on the Arab world, ACW addresses fundamental aspects of US-Arab relations through timely and objective academic research, policy analysis, and educational exchange. Learn more at: ArabCenterDC.org

About US Arab Radio:

US Arab Radio is an independent media network that, for over 20 years, has informed Arab Americans and shared the richness of Middle Eastern culture with the broader American public. Through its broadcast on WNZK AM 690 in Michigan and Ohio, the network connects Arab-American communities in North America with listeners in Windsor, Canada, and beyond.

Reaching millions daily in the US and abroad—on air and online—the station delivers trusted journalism, meaningful dialogue, and authentic storytelling in both Arabic and English. With a team of professional journalists and experts, US Arab Radio provides accurate news, highlights Arab-American achievements, and amplifies voices often overlooked in mainstream media. Learn more at: www.USArabRadio.us