Arab American challenges racist anti-Arab Chuck Schumer in 2022 election

Khaled Salem announced he is running against U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, who has been repeatedly denounced as a racist anti-Arab incumbent, in the upcoming 2022 election.

Salem also demanded on Monday that foreign governments release all American detainees who are being held in their prisons and custody.

In particular, Khaled urged Egypt and Saudi Arabia to release Americans they are detaining as a way to demonstrate their friendship with the United States of America and signal their respect for President-Elect Joseph Biden. He wants U.S. embassies worldwide to speed up their processes of reviewing detention claims and follow up with all American detainees in their respective countries.

“Americans would be shocked, and indeed should be quite angry at the way their own government treats fellow citizens in embassies and consulates around the world,” said Khaled.

“It’s time for action.”

Khaled argues for new laws to protect dual American citizens from discrimination and inequality in American embassies. As a Senate candidate, Khaled has a unique perspective on this issue. If elected, Salem would be the first-ever immigrant Arab American to serve in the U.S> Senate.

Khaled is running against four-term incumbent Chuck Schumer in 2022. The longtime NY resident is renowned as a passionate advocate of human and religious rights for Americans at home and abroad.

In addition to advocating for the release of American detainees in the Arab world and elsewhere, he argues for free university education and less restrictive immigration laws. His other policy positions include the following highlights:

Laws and procedures to reduce domestic violence nationwide.

A reduction in US military activity and presence in the Middle East.

A policy that requires these regions pay for American military services.

The establishment of a home loan program for middle class single parents.

Khaled is running in the next general election, scheduled for Year 2022. Thirty-four of the Senate’s 100 seats are being contested in these elections.

For more information, visit Salem’s website by clicking here.

Schumer has been criticized for justifying Israel’s illegal settlements and the theft of lands owned by Christians and Muslims. He has denounced the Palestinian blaming them for failing to agree to peace terms. Schumer’s history of anti-Palestinian rhetoric, often touted during his high-profile appearances before th eAmerican Israel Public Affairs Council (AIPAC) have been blamed for stalling peace.

