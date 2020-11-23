SHARE ...



















American Human Rights Council hosts annual Spirit of Humanities gala Dec. 4

The American Human Rights Council will host its annual Spirit of Humanities Gala Dinner on December 4, 2020 at the Greenfield Manor Banquet Hall in Dearborn.

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC) is dedicated to defending and protecting human rights as outlined in the U.S. Constitution and the United Nations 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The AHRC was formed to protect these rights and advocate for anyone whose rights are being violated or denied. To that end, the AHRC will build a tenacious, objective, and carefully guided advocacy program that will serve to defend individual human rights, whenever and wherever they are being infringed upon.

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) is gratified and truly honored to receive the United Nations- ECOSOC Consultative Status approved in its session held on July 24, 2018. This recognition is important to the work of AHRC. The Consultative Status will enable AHRC to actively engage with the ECOSOC and its subsidiary bodies. This honor will advance the mission on human rights within the nonprofit 501(C)-3 status of AHRC.

For more information contact:

American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA)

13530 Michigan Ave # 332

Dearborn, Michigan 48126/USA

Tel: 313-914-3251 Fax: 313-914-3284

