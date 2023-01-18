SHARE ...

Arab Democrats host forum for Chicago and suburban candidates Feb. 12

The Arab American Democratic Club, which is celebrating its 40th year s the largest political activism group in the state of Illinois, will host a Candidate’s Forum & Brunch on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Nikos Banquets at 7600 S. Harlem Avenue beginning at 10 AM.

The Forum & Brunch is intended to allow candidates to speak to the Arab and Muslim American communities about their policies and platforms as they view for offices in elections first on February 28, mainly for the Chicago mayoral contenders, and on April 4 for the two runner-ups for mayor and suburban election contests that range from mayor, trustee, and local municipal offices.

“For 40 years, the Arab American Democratic Club has been the pre-eminent forum for candidates who wish to gain the support of Arab and Muslim American voters, and for the Arab and Muslim American voters to learn about the candidates,” said AADC President and Founder Samir Khalil.

“All of the Democratic candidates are invited to attend the forum. Tickets are only $50 each. We encourage candidates to appear in person and introduce or re-enforce themselves with our community, which is one of the fastest growing ethnic voting blocks in the Chicagoland region.”

Khalil encouraged individuals and candidates to not wait until the last minute to reserve their seats or to reach out to the AADC to be included as speakers.

“We encourage candidates to take our community seriously. Show them that you care about them. Be at the meeting and show that your are invested in our community,” Khalil said.

Khalil noted that AADC was launched during the administration of Chicago Mayor Harold Washington who had support from the Arab and Muslim community in 1983. Mayor Washington, Khalil said, encouraged the Arab community to launch the AADC to fight for Arab American involvement in local elections and government.

Attendees can purchase tickets to the Feb. 12 Forum & Brunch by going online at www.ArabDemocraticClub,com and using the Paypal widget to purchase 1 to 10 tickets or more at $50 each.

Candidates can purchase Ads to promote their candidacies online also. Ads cost $300 and will be placed on the AADC website and distributed in mailers and the AADC eNewsletter.

Khalil said that many of the candidates running for Chicago Mayor will be at the Forum and Brunch, including Dr. Willie Wilson, Paul Vallas and Congressman Jesus Garcia. He said that there will also be remarks from several key incumbent Arab American elected officials including Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Basta and State Rep. Abdelnasser Rashid.

Arab American candidates like Mohammed Jaber, who is running for an uncontested seat on High School District 230, and Suzan Atallah, who is running for Palos School District 118, will be addressing the gathering. Beth McElroy Kirkwood, who is the Democratic Committeewoman for Orland Township, will also address the gathering. Orland Township has the fastest growing Arab American voter base in the Chicagoland region.

Khalil said that Chicago Aldermen are also running for office on February 28 along with the Chicago mayoral contenders, including Ald. Raymond Lopez of the 15th Ward who has been a strong advocate for the rights of Arab businesses. Lopez is scheduled to address the Forum & Brunch on Mayor Lightfoot’s attacks against Arab businesses in the summer of 2021 and Spring of 2022.

Khalil said the event will be streamed live on the AADC Facebook Page and distributed widely to assist Democratic candidates who attend the Forum & Brunch.