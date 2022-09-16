Imad Hamad is the executive director of the American Human Rights Council

AHRC’s Announces its “Spirit of Humanity” Gala Awardees

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) is pleased to announce its 2022 “Spirit of Humanity” Awards & Dinner Gala awardees. 

The awards and recognitions will be presented at the Gala on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the Fairlane Banquet, located at 700 Town Center Drive across of the Fairlane Mall in Dearborn. 

AHRC’s takes great pride in this year’s awardees, individuals whose efforts towards advancing human rights and serving humanity speak volumes about what kind of leaders they are. 

AHRC is proud to present the following awards and tributes to: 

Trailblazer in Education Award 

 

Proudly presented to Mr. Ahmed Saber, Founder & CEO   

Education Management & Networks, Inc. “EMAN” for his outstanding leadership in education and dedication to building a better future for the young generation through academic excellence.   

Trailblazer in Serving Humanity Award 

Proudly presented to Ms. SHARIFAH SHAKIRAH Founder & Director of Rohingya Women Development Network (RWDN) for her tireless advocacy on behalf of Rohingya refugees and women. 

Champion of Justice Award  

Proudly presented to  “We The People of Detroit”  (https://www.wethepeopleofdetroit.com/ ) and The People’s Water Board Coalition (https://www.peopleswaterboard.org/ ) for their tireless efforts championing the effort to make water as a human right a reality. 

AHRC congratulates its 2022 ‘Spirit of Humanity” awardees and looks forward to a great program prepared for the evening of October 21, 2022. 

AHRC reminds all that opportunities are still available to join and support the AHRC and the cause of human rights. Early and advanced commitment is encouraged before reaching the maximum capacity. Seating will be subject to Covid protocols. Please contact info@ahrcusa.orgfor more information and details. 

AHRC Mission:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC) is dedicated to defending and protecting human rights as outlined in the U.S. Constitution and the United Nations 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The AHRC was formed to protect these rights and advocate for anyone whose rights are being violated or denied. To that end, the AHRC will build a tenacious, objective, and carefully guided advocacy program that will serve to defend individual human rights, whenever and wherever they are being infringed upon.

AHRC News & Views

Media & Information: (313) 9143251 or via email at: Info@ahrcusa.org

NGO in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations

Save the date:

AHRC “Spirit of Humanity” Awards & Dinner Gala- Friday, October 21, 2022 @ 6:00PM.

