ADC announces the annual 2022 Alex Odeh Memorial Conference & program

The American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) one of America’s most effective Arab American organizations, announced Friday the dates and program for its upcoming annual conference named in honor of the late Alex Odeh.

Odeh, the West Coast director of ADC, was murdered on October 11, 1985 when a bomb exploded at his office at 1905 East 17th Street in Santa Ana, California.

Odeh was killed when he unlocked and opened the door of the ADC’s office at approximately 9:00 a.m. In addition to killing Odeh, the bomb injured several other people and caused massive damage to the building.

The FBI continues to seek information on the murder and urges anyone who may have information or insight to contact them through your local FBI office or the nearest through the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Each year, ADC memorializes Odeh’s sacrifice by ensuring that his death is not forgotten and continuing to keep his memory on the frontlines of its fight to defend the civil and human rights of every Arab American, and every American citizen.

Here is the information on the conference, which will be held in Anaheim, California on October 7 and 8, 2022 at the Delta Hotels Anaheim Garden Grove, California.

The American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) is excited to announce the program for the 2022 Alex Odeh Memorial Conference in Anaheim, CA! The program will include panels covering topics from the arts to the crisis in Lebanon – diving into the issues that impact the Arab American community.

There will also be a Friday evening celebration of our heritage, a Saturday community working luncheon, and the conference will conclude with the Alex Odeh Memorial Gala on Saturday evening.

Four panels have been announced. They include:

Arab Voices in the Arts: The Periphery is Central The Question of Palestine: Between Diplomacy and the Media Women in Coalitions: Challenges and Successes Lebanon: Turning Crisis into Recovery



When: October 7 – October 8, 2022

Where: Delta Hotels Anaheim Garden Grove, 12021 Harbor Boulevard Garden Grove, California 92840

