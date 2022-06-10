SHARE ...

The Arab Daily News candidate endorsements: Cook County, Illinois

Endorsements, Democratic Primary Election, June 28, 2022, Cook County races

The Arab Daily News polled its 3,682 followers asking them who they supported in the June 28, 2022 Democratic Primary elections for the Cook County Board.

The Arab Daily News Editorial Board is proud to issue the following endorsements based on reader subscriber responses.

We urge Arab Americans who are voting in the Democratic Primary election to support these candidates when they vote. More endorsements will follow for other offices.

Thank you. RAY HANANIA, PUBLISHER

Metropolitan Water Reclamation District

6 Year Term:

Mariyana T. Spyropoulos: Mariyana Spyropoulos is an ardent and consistent supporter of the American Arab community and understands the issues that the community faces. She is accessible and responsive but most importantly constantly attends our community events.

Patricia Theresa Flynn: Patricia Theresa Flynn is an advocate of fairness and has shown support for the American Arab community and their needs and will be a responsive member of the board.

Cristina P. Nonato: Cristina P. Nonato is actively engaged with the American Arab community and attends many events, supporting the community and advocating

2 year term

Daniel “Pogo” Pogorzelski

Cook County Board President

Toni Preckwinkle: Toni Preckwinkle has worked hard to build a stronger relationship with the American Arab community supporting our community events and being inclusive to consider the community’s needs and concerns. She was a major sponsor of Arab American Heritage Month visiting and showing support for the community.

Cook County Clerk

Karen Yarbrough

Cook County Sheriff

Thomas J. Dart

Cook County Treasurer

Maria Pappas: Maria Pappas has been the strongest advocate for American Arab inclusion and has actively worked with the American Arab community to strengthen the community’s involvement, always including them in county events. Her work to help American Arabs recover property tax overpayments resulted in the identification of nearly $2 million that can be refunded, working closely with the American Arab Chamber of Commerce.

Cook County Assessor

Kari K. Steele: Kari Steele is essential to reorganize the Assessor’s office and correct problems that resulted in late tax collections this year which impairs local governments

Cook County Board 5th District

Vernard L. Alsberry, Jr.

Cook County Board 10th District

Bridget Gainer

Cook County Board 11th District

John P. Daley

Cook County Board 16th District

Frank J. Aguilar: Frank Aguilar is a strong ally of the American Arab community who has consistently shown support for our rights, speaking out against anti-Arab racism

Cook County Board 17th District

Daniel T. Calandriello; Daniel Calandriello has worked closely with the American Arab community to ensure their involvement in local communities and representation while at the Orland Park Village Board before it was hijacked by far right extremists.

Board of Review Commissioner, 1st District

Tammy Wendt: Tammy Wendt has been the victim of political attacks. It’s essential to have a woman on the Board of Review. Her record of outreach has been phenomenal and she has worked hard to earn the support of voters in the district. Her past record in support of fighting crime and defending the police is strong and worthy.