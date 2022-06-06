World Jewish Congress Chairman Ronald S. Lauder

WJC President Ronald S. Lauder Receives France’s Top Distinction 

Posted on By rayhanania No Comments on WJC President Ronald S. Lauder Receives France’s Top Distinction 
SHARE ...
          
 
  


WJC President Ronald S. Lauder Receives France’s Top Distinction

French President Emmanuel Macron today named WJC President Ronald S. Lauder a commander of the Legion of Honor for his service to the world’s communities and the broad vision of peace and culture that he embodies.  

“I thank President Macron and the nation of France for this award, one of the highest honors to which anyone can aspire,” said Amb. Lauder.

“France is the cradle of the values of enlightenment, egalitarianism and tolerance that I fight for today, and I cherish this award as a symbol of my ongoing commitment to those ideals.” 

In presenting the honor, President Macron cited Lauder’s deep commitment to fighting all forms of hatred and discrimination as well his investment in the education of future generations. 

World Jewish Congress Chairman Ronald S. Lauder
World Jewish Congress Chairman Ronald S. Lauder

 

As president of the World Jewish Congress since 2007, Amb. Lauder has passionately advocated on behalf of more than 100 Jewish communities before governments, the United Nations and other international bodies.

He has also served as U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defense for European and NATO affairs, as U.S. ambassador to Austria, and has worked to revitalize Jewish life across Europe.  

 

 

Established by Napoleon Bonaparte to replace the hierarchy of the French nobility with a more merit-based system, the Legion of Honor is France’s highest order of distinction. It now consists of five rankings. 

In 2013, former President François Hollande made Amb. Lauder an officer of the Legion of Honor. Commander is the highest civilian category for a non-French citizen; it requires a minimum of five years in the officer rank.  

Other recipients include Nobel Peace Prize laureate Elie Wiesel; Samuel Pisar, an international lawyer and the stepfather of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Nazi hunters Serge and Beate Klarsfeld; European Parliament President Simone Veil; and artist Marc Chagall.  

About the World Jewish Congress 

The World Jewish Congress (WJC) is the international organization representing Jewish communities in more than 100 countries to governments, parliaments and international organizations. 

rayhanania
Latest posts by rayhanania (see all)


SHARE ...
          
 
  
 
          
 
  
Activism, Israel, News Tags:, , , , ,

Related Posts

More Related Articles

Podcast: Larry Derfner of 972Mag.com on Israeli elections Arab World
UN official keynotes AHRC human rights gala American Arabs
July 4 Message to President Trump from George Washington and We Americans and the USS Liberty   Arab World
Neo-Secularists, Neo-Islamists and coup in Turkey Abdennour Toumi
Arab, European diplomats affirm Israeli settlements as illegal Arab World
Imam Izzedin Elzir (Imam of Florence), Rabbi Marc Schneier, Dr Al Issa and Rav Lev Arab and Muslim Americans denounce brutal Hanukkah attack Activism

Leave a Reply