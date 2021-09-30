SHARE ...





















ADC Presents the Rachel Corrie Memorial Award at the 2021 Alex Odeh Memorial Conference

The American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) is happy to present this year’s Rachel Corrie Memorial Award to Philip Weiss, founder of Mondoweiss.net.

This award is presented annually to an activist or an organization who has shown outstanding commitment to challenging all forms of human rights violations and advocating for freedom and justice in Palestine.

Please join us in congratulating Philip Weiss by registering for and attending our 2021 Alex Odeh Memorial Conference!

Philip Weiss is a New York writer who in 2005 founded the website Mondoweiss.net, which covers the Israel/Palestinian issue from a progressive perspective.

For many years he was a mainstream journalist with bylines in the New York Times, Esquire, Harper’s and other publications. He has published two books, including a novel, and is now writing music. Weiss lives with his wife Cynthia Kling, who helps lead an anti-incarceration organization, in the Hudson Valley in New York.

Register for the conference and join us for the Awards Ceremony at our 2021 Alex Odeh Conference! We will be at the Delta Hotel by Marriot in Garden Grove, CA, October 8-9.

Register here: https://tinyurl.com/ADCConference

Book a room here: https://tinyurl.com/ADCRoom

