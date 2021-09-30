Philip Weiss of the Mondoweiss news blog, receives ADC Rachel Corrie Award 2021

ADC Presents the Rachel Corrie Memorial Award at the 2021 Alex Odeh Memorial Conference

Posted on By rayhanania No Comments on ADC Presents the Rachel Corrie Memorial Award at the 2021 Alex Odeh Memorial Conference
SHARE ...
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  


ADC Presents the Rachel Corrie Memorial Award at the 2021 Alex Odeh Memorial Conference

The American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) is happy to present this year’s Rachel Corrie Memorial Award to Philip Weiss, founder of Mondoweiss.net.

This award is presented annually to an activist or an organization who has shown outstanding commitment to challenging all forms of human rights violations and advocating for freedom and justice in Palestine.

Please join us in congratulating Philip Weiss by registering for and attending our 2021 Alex Odeh Memorial Conference!

Philip Weiss is a New York writer who in 2005 founded the website Mondoweiss.net, which covers the Israel/Palestinian issue from a progressive perspective.

For many years he was a mainstream journalist with bylines in the New York Times, Esquire, Harper’s and other publications. He has published two books, including a novel, and is now writing music. Weiss lives with his wife Cynthia Kling, who helps lead an anti-incarceration organization, in the Hudson Valley in New York.

Philip Weiss of the Mondoweiss news blog, receives ADC Rachel Corrie Award 2021
Philip Weiss of the Mondoweiss news blog, receives ADC Rachel Corrie Award 2021

Register for the conference and join us for the Awards Ceremony at our 2021 Alex Odeh Conference! We will be at the Delta Hotel by Marriot in Garden Grove, CA, October 8-9.

Register here: https://tinyurl.com/ADCConference

Book a room here: https://tinyurl.com/ADCRoom

rayhanania
Latest posts by rayhanania (see all)


SHARE ...
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Activism, American Arabs, Civil Rights, Event, Events, Features, News, Palestine & Jordan, Spotlight Tags:, , , , , ,

Related Posts

More Related Articles

Imam Izzedin Elzir (Imam of Florence), Rabbi Marc Schneier, Dr Al Issa and Rav Lev Arab and Muslim Americans denounce brutal Hanukkah attack Activism
Amnesty International blasts Israel on ICC response Arab World
Colorado Cannabis, Golden Eagle and USS Liberty Remembrance Day American Arabs
Reason not emotion with Trump can save Palestine American Arabs
Houston celebrates Arab Heritage Month (April) with book event American Arabs
Arab Americans in the Military honored on new veteran’s website American Arabs

Leave a Reply