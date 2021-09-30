SHARE ...





















ADC Presents the Hala Maksoud Leadership Award at the 2021 Alex Odeh Memorial Conference

The American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) is happy to present this year’s Hala Maksoud Leadership award to Suhair Nafal.

This Award is presented annually to a community leader who has shown outstanding commitment and leadership, strength and compassion toward the concerns of the community.

Please join us in congratulating Suhair by registering for and attending our 2021 Alex Odeh Memorial Conference!

Suhair Nafal was born in Jordan to exiled Palestinian parents. Her mother was from Birzeit and her father from Jifna, in Palestine. She began her life in Jeda, Saudi Arabia until the age of 8, when her family immigrated to California where she grew up among the Palestinian community in the San Francisco Bay Area.

As her mother was an activist, poet, teacher and speaker in the Palestinian struggle, Suhair was raised in the milieu of community organizing and activism.

After attending San Francisco State University she established a successful career in corporate America, eventually moving to Chicago several years before the 2014 protective edge massacre that spurred her to begin organizing on social media, where she worked to expose Israeli crimes.

Her posts ultimately raised her public profile considerably as she gained a significant following, becoming an influencer, which allowed her to:

Raise funds to help build homes for Palestinian war victims in Gaza Bring awareness to her followers on any and all issues pertaining to the Palestinian cause including educating on BDS, Palestinian community leaders, authors, organizations, culture/ cultural events, political events, fundraising for organizations and individuals. Lead social media actions including mass petition signing and letter writing/phone calls to Congressional lawmakers to push for legislative change etc. Bring breaking news directly from Palestine which the mainstream media consistently fails to report.



In 2020. Suhair was sued for 6 million dollars after posting a picture exposing a young American woman who joined the Israeli army and compared her career choice to Razan Najjar, a Palestinian medic who was murdered by an Israeli sniper.

The lawsuit alleged defamation. Represented by the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC), Suhair won her lawsuit in the Orange County Superior court in a decisive ruling, which is currently being appealed by the other side.

Register for the conference and join us for the Awards Ceremony at our 2021 Alex Odeh Conference! We will be at the Delta Hotel by Marriot in Garden Grove, CA, October 8-9.

Register here: https://tinyurl.com/ADCConference

Book a room here: https://tinyurl.com/ADCRoom

SHARE ...



















