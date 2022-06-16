Endorsements: Democrats in the Illinois June 28, 2022 Primary election

Endorsements: Democrats in the Illinois June 28, 2022 Primary election
Democratic Party Endorsements June 28, 2022: Congressional and Statewide offices: Democrats

By The Arab Daily News online newspaper

The following are endorsements by The Arab Daily News, based on a poll of our subscribers. Click here to view the Endorsements in Cook County.

Congress 1st District
Karin Nortington-Reaves

Congress 2nd District
Robin Kelly

Congress 3rd District
Gilbert Villegas

Congress 4th District
Jesus “Chuy” Garcia

36th Ward Alderman Gilbert Villegas, Chairman of the City Council Committee on Economic, Capital and Technology Development

Congress 5th District
Mike Quigley

Congress 6th District
Marie Newman
Sean Casten

Congress 7th District
Danny K. Davis

Congress 8th District
Juanid Ahmed

Congress 9th District
Janice D. Schakowsky

Congress 11th District
Bill Foster

Governor/Lt. Governor
Beverly Miles, Karla Shaw

Attorney General
Kwame Raoul

Secretary of States
Alexi Giannoulias
Anna Valencia
David Moore

Comptroller
Susana Mendoza

State Senator 11th District
Michael Porfirio

State Senator 18th District
Bill Cunningham

State Senator 19th District
Michael Hastings

State Rep. 2nd District
Lisa Hernandez

State Rep. 7th District
Emanuel “Chris” Welch

State Rep. 21st District
Abdelnasser Rashid
Michael Zalewski

State Rep. 32nd District
Cyril Nichols

State Rep. 35th District
Fran Hurley

State Rep. 51st District
Nabeela Syed

Judges

Illinois Appellate Court 1st District
Russell “Russ” Hartigan
John H. Ehrlich

Cook County Judge
Elizabeth “Beth” Ryan
Rena Marie Van Tine
Ruth Isabel Gudino
Dan Balanoff

Judge 4th SubCircuit
Nick Kantas
ShawnTe Raines-Welch


Judge 8th SubCircuit
John Fritchey

Judge 15th SubCircuit
Jim Gleffe

Democratic Committeeperson

Bremen Township: Vernard L. Alsberry Jr
Calumet Township: Robert “Bob” Rita
Cicero Township: Larry Dominick
Lyons Township: Steve Landek
Orland Township: Beth McElroy Kirkwood
Palos Township: Robert Maloney
Proviso Township: Karen Yarbrough
Riverside Township: Michael J. Zalewski
Stickney Township: Vincent Cainkar
Thornton Township:
Worth Township: Patricia Joan Murphy

