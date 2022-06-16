Endorsements: Democrats in the Illinois June 28, 2022 Primary election

Democratic Party Endorsements June 28, 2022: Congressional and Statewide offices: Democrats
By The Arab Daily News online newspaper
The following are endorsements by The Arab Daily News, based on a poll of our subscribers. Click here to view the Endorsements in Cook County.
Congress 1st District
Karin Nortington-Reaves
Congress 2nd District
Robin Kelly
Congress 3rd District
Gilbert Villegas
Congress 4th District
Jesus “Chuy” Garcia
Congress 5th District
Mike Quigley
Congress 6th District
Marie Newman
Sean Casten
Congress 7th District
Danny K. Davis
Congress 8th District
Juanid Ahmed
Congress 9th District
Janice D. Schakowsky
Congress 11th District
Bill Foster
Governor/Lt. Governor
Beverly Miles, Karla Shaw
Attorney General
Kwame Raoul
Secretary of States
Alexi Giannoulias
Anna Valencia
David Moore
Comptroller
Susana Mendoza
State Senator 11th District
Michael Porfirio
State Senator 18th District
Bill Cunningham
State Senator 19th District
Michael Hastings
State Rep. 2nd District
Lisa Hernandez
State Rep. 7th District
Emanuel “Chris” Welch
State Rep. 21st District
Abdelnasser Rashid
Michael Zalewski
State Rep. 32nd District
Cyril Nichols
State Rep. 35th District
Fran Hurley
State Rep. 51st District
Nabeela Syed
Judges
Illinois Appellate Court 1st District
Russell “Russ” Hartigan
John H. Ehrlich
Cook County Judge
Elizabeth “Beth” Ryan
Rena Marie Van Tine
Ruth Isabel Gudino
Dan Balanoff
Judge 4th SubCircuit
Nick Kantas
ShawnTe Raines-Welch
John Fritchey
Judge 15th SubCircuit
Jim Gleffe
Democratic Committeeperson
Bremen Township: Vernard L. Alsberry Jr
Calumet Township: Robert “Bob” Rita
Cicero Township: Larry Dominick
Lyons Township: Steve Landek
Orland Township: Beth McElroy Kirkwood
Palos Township: Robert Maloney
Proviso Township: Karen Yarbrough
Riverside Township: Michael J. Zalewski
Stickney Township: Vincent Cainkar
Thornton Township:
Worth Township: Patricia Joan Murphy