Endorsements: Democrats in the Illinois June 28, 2022 Primary election

SHARE ...

Democratic Party Endorsements June 28, 2022: Congressional and Statewide offices: Democrats

By The Arab Daily News online newspaper

The following are endorsements by The Arab Daily News, based on a poll of our subscribers. Click here to view the Endorsements in Cook County.

Congress 1st District

Karin Nortington-Reaves

Congress 2nd District

Robin Kelly

Congress 3rd District

Gilbert Villegas

Congress 4th District

Jesus “Chuy” Garcia

Congress 5th District

Mike Quigley

Congress 6th District

Marie Newman

Sean Casten

Congress 7th District

Danny K. Davis

Congress 8th District

Juanid Ahmed

Congress 9th District

Janice D. Schakowsky

Congress 11th District

Bill Foster

Governor/Lt. Governor

Beverly Miles, Karla Shaw

Attorney General

Kwame Raoul

Secretary of States

Alexi Giannoulias

Anna Valencia

David Moore

Comptroller

Susana Mendoza

State Senator 11th District

Michael Porfirio

State Senator 18th District

Bill Cunningham

State Senator 19th District

Michael Hastings

State Rep. 2nd District

Lisa Hernandez

State Rep. 7th District

Emanuel “Chris” Welch

State Rep. 21st District

Abdelnasser Rashid

Michael Zalewski

State Rep. 32nd District

Cyril Nichols

State Rep. 35th District

Fran Hurley

State Rep. 51st District

Nabeela Syed

Judges

Illinois Appellate Court 1st District

Russell “Russ” Hartigan

John H. Ehrlich

Cook County Judge

Elizabeth “Beth” Ryan

Rena Marie Van Tine

Ruth Isabel Gudino

Dan Balanoff

Judge 4th SubCircuit

Nick Kantas

ShawnTe Raines-Welch





Judge 8th SubCircuit

John Fritchey

Judge 15th SubCircuit

Jim Gleffe

Democratic Committeeperson

Bremen Township: Vernard L. Alsberry Jr

Calumet Township: Robert “Bob” Rita

Cicero Township: Larry Dominick

Lyons Township: Steve Landek

Orland Township: Beth McElroy Kirkwood

Palos Township: Robert Maloney

Proviso Township: Karen Yarbrough

Riverside Township: Michael J. Zalewski

Stickney Township: Vincent Cainkar

Thornton Township:

Worth Township: Patricia Joan Murphy