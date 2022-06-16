Endorsements: Republicans in the Illinois Republican Primary Election June 28, 2022
Republican Party Endorsements June 28, 2022. By The Arab Daily News online newspaper. Based on a polling of our subscriber lists.
Illinois Statewide, Congress, Cook County, Party Offices
U.S. Senator
Kathy Salvi
Governor/Lt/ Governor
Jesse Sullivan, Kathleen Murphy
Attorney General
David Shestokas
Secretary of State
Dan Brady
Congress, 3rd District
Justin Burau
Congress, 6th District
Gary Grasso
Scott R. Kaspar
Cook County Board 9th District
Frank Coconate
Cook County Board 17th District
Elizabeth “Liz” Doody Gorman
“We strongly endorse Liz Gorman for the office of Cook County Board of Trustees 17th District. Gorman is the ONLY candidate who can preserve the presence of Republicans on the boar. She is a champion fighter for the rights of taxpayers and has a proven record opposing tax increases.”
Township Committeeperson
Cicero Township: Sandra Tomschin
Lyons Township: Terrance “Terry” Carr
Orland Township: Elizabeth “Liz” Doody Gorman
Liz Gorman is the only candidate who will remain independent in running the Orland Township Republican Organization. Her opponent is a stooge handpicked by a far rightwing extremist who is building a party of cult rather than one based on Republican Principles.
Palatine Township: Aaron B. Del Mar
Palos Township: NO VOTE, Write in “Colorado”