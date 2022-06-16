SHARE ...

Endorsements: Republicans in the Illinois Republican Primary Election June 28, 2022

Republican Party Endorsements June 28, 2022. By The Arab Daily News online newspaper. Based on a polling of our subscriber lists.

Illinois Statewide, Congress, Cook County, Party Offices

U.S. Senator

Kathy Salvi

Governor/Lt/ Governor

Jesse Sullivan, Kathleen Murphy

Attorney General

David Shestokas

Secretary of State

Dan Brady

Congress, 3rd District

Justin Burau

Congress, 6th District

Gary Grasso

Scott R. Kaspar

Cook County Board 9th District

Frank Coconate

Cook County Board 17th District

Elizabeth “Liz” Doody Gorman

“We strongly endorse Liz Gorman for the office of Cook County Board of Trustees 17th District. Gorman is the ONLY candidate who can preserve the presence of Republicans on the boar. She is a champion fighter for the rights of taxpayers and has a proven record opposing tax increases.”

Township Committeeperson

Cicero Township: Sandra Tomschin

Lyons Township: Terrance “Terry” Carr

Orland Township: Elizabeth “Liz” Doody Gorman

Liz Gorman is the only candidate who will remain independent in running the Orland Township Republican Organization. Her opponent is a stooge handpicked by a far rightwing extremist who is building a party of cult rather than one based on Republican Principles.

Palatine Township: Aaron B. Del Mar

Palos Township: NO VOTE, Write in “Colorado”