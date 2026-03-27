Heeb Magazine offers new podcast, and join Heeb Media Guild

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Heeb Magazine offers new podcast, and join Heeb Media Guild

Your friends at Heeb have been busy! In this issue:

  • It’s a podcast network!
  • We found your long lost Heeb t-shirt
  • Does Bibi belong in jail?

Image provided courtesy of Heeb Magazine

  • A nostalgic newsletter for OG Heebsters
  • Join the Heeb Media Guild

Check it all out below!

Introducing… the Heeb Media Podcast Network!

 

Heeb Media is launching our own podcast network with three shows, hosted by several of the leading voices in Jewish arts and culture.

Meet Me At the Deli, an original podcast hosted by Gefilteria co-founders Liz Alpern and Jeffrey Yoskowitz and produced by Felicia Reich, will answer listeners’ burning questions on deli culture, Jewish cooking and the nouveau shtetl kitchen lifestyle. Yenta!, a Jewish “Las Culturistas” hosted by comedians Raye Schiller and Antonia Lassar, is a sex, culture, and gossip podcast that celebrated its 100th episode last year.

Libby Lenkinski, the founder of Albi, an organization supporting culture as a vehicle for change in and about Israel-Palestine, has signed on to develop and host the third Heeb podcast.

Subscribe to Meet Me At The Deli (Apple and Spotify) and Yenta! (Apple and Spotify) today!

New Old Heeb Shirts

Image provided courtesy of Heeb Magazine

In the deep dark depths of the Heeb closet, we made an extraordinary find: more t-shirts! In storage since the 2000s, these vintage tees can’t be found anywhere but here. Supply is limited, and when they are gone, they’re really gone!

Image provided courtesy of Heeb Magazine

Due to popular demand, and just in time for Passover, we’re making the Next Year in Jail T-Shirt available for purchase.

Designed by artist, filmmaker, and fashion provocateur Danielle Durchslag, and currently on display in her JEWESS solo exhibition at La MaMa Galleria in New York City, the shirt is exclusively available to buy on our website.

Subscribe to From the Vault. Heeb Magazine’s Greatest Hits.

Image provided courtesy of Heeb Magazine

In January we announced the launch of From the Vault, by Heeb — a weekly injection of subversive Jewish counter-culture nostalgia, delivered straight to your inbox. Now’s the time to subscribe!

We’ve been digging deep into the Heeb Magazine archives to excavate some of our favorite pieces from the 2000s: sharp, strange, provocative, and very much of their time… and somehow still relevant.

Each week, we’ll bring you a curated selection from the vault. No algorithms. Just the good stuff.

ICorporate media is so over. Can we offer you something else in these trying times?Join the Heeb Media Guild!

The Heeb Media Guild is a membership program that offers you the opportunity to become more directly involved in our programming while receiving discounts and exclusive content.

Monthly contributions starting at just $1.80 help sustain the day-to-day operations of HEEB, allowing HEEB to fulfill its mission of bringing subversive Jewish entertainment to an increasingly hostile media landscape.

As a guild member, you are:

  • Voting on which shows Heeb greenlights
  • Supporting an independent media company
  • Platforming artists whose work you believe in
  • Eligible for discounts and exclusive content
  • Invited to member-only events

Join the Heeb Media Guild and help shape the future of Heeb!





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