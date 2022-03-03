SHARE ...

HRH Crown Prince Offers Saudi Mediation During Calls with President Putin, President Zelensky

HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call on Thursday March 3, 2022 from Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss bilateral relations.

HRH the Crown Prince explained the Kingdom’s declared position and its support for efforts that lead to a political solution that achieves security and stability, and that the Kingdom is ready to make efforts to mediate between all parties.

HRH the Crown reiterated the Kingdom’s keenness to uphold the balance and stability of oil markets, highlighting the role of the OPEC+ agreement in this regard and the importance of maintaining it.

Separately, HRH the Crown Prince received a phone call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the Kingdom’s support for efforts to deescalate the ongoing crisis and to express its readiness to mediate between the parties to the conflict.

HRH reiterated the Kingdom’s strong support for all international efforts to find a political resolution to this crisis.

HRH the Crown Prince indicated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, out of humanitarian considerations, will extend the visas of Ukrainian visitors, tourists and residents in the Kingdom, which are set to expire during this period, for three extendable months, affirming that the Kingdom’s government is keen on their comfort and safety.